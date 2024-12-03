City Beat News Awards Businesses for 12 Years of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

With a focus on providing an excellent experience for customers every time, three businesses have been recognized by City Beat News for a 12th straight year.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Beat News recently honored three businesses whose customer service efforts have earned them the Spectrum Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction for 12 consecutive years.Advanced Acupuncture Centre of Livermore, California, offers a combination of traditional Oriental Medicine techniques and modern Western Science, all with the goal of helping patients achieve optimum health with as few treatments as necessary. Among the center’s services are acupuncture, herbal medicine, dietary counseling, cupping and more. The team at Advanced Acupuncture treats chronic conditions and current ailments, while also emphasizing patients’ overall health and well-being. Each patient receives a customized treatment plan focused on bringing about a state of balance and health as quickly as possible. For more information, visit the center’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/ADVANCED-ACUPUNCTURE-CENTRE-LIVERMORE-CA Dunagan, Yates & Alison of Hunstville, Alabama, is a plastic surgery center serving the Tennessee Valley. The practice helps patients look and feel their best through cosmetic and reconstructive surgery as well as non-surgical procedures. They are committed to providing compassionate and knowledgeable care, including informative counseling to ensure that patients receive the best in personal care and expected results. Additionally, the practice’s Skin Health & Laser Center offers a range of non-surgical skin treatments and laser services such as Fraxel, Laserscope Aura and Laserscope Lyra. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Dunagan-Yates-and-Alison-PSC Calhoun Jewelers in Royersford, Pennsylvania, has been in business since 1951. The area’s best and largest name in fine jewelry offers a private signature collection as well as classic estate jewelry pieces. The store also handles custom designs, appraisals and repairs. Calhoun Jewelers has a long-standing reputation for integrity, passion and commitment to clients. Owner Cathy Calhoun and her educated staff demonstrate that commitment every day by providing a pleasant experience from the moment customers step in the door. For more information, visit the store’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Calhoun-Jewelers-Royersford-PA In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding experience.”About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

