LYNK Capital Expands To New Office Space in Raleigh to Support Growth

Leading Private Lender for Real Estate Investors Adds Space to Accommodate Increased Staffing and Productivity

This expansion marks an exciting milestone for LYNK Capital. Our new office enables us to further invest in our team and resources to better serve our real estate investor clients.” — Dee Toal-Brothers, CEO of LYNK Capital

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LYNK Capital, a private lender specializing in loans for real estate investors, is excited to announce the relocation of its office in Raleigh, North Carolina. The move to a larger facility reflects the company’s continued growth and commitment to providing industry-leading financing solutions for real estate investment projects.

This expansion comes at a pivotal time for LYNK Capital, as the company recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary and surpassed $1 billion in funded loans. These milestones underscore LYNK Capital’s success in supporting real estate investors with reliable, flexible financing solutions.

The new Raleigh office, located at 2301 Sugar Bush Road, Suite 310, offers expanded space to accommodate an increase in staff and support enhanced productivity across all areas of the business. As LYNK Capital continues to see a growing demand for its Fix & Flip, New Construction, and Rental loan products, the company is scaling its operations to ensure clients receive the highest level of service and expertise.

“This expansion marks an exciting milestone for LYNK Capital,” said Dee Toal-Brothers, CEO of LYNK Capital. “Our new office not only supports our growth trajectory but also enables us to further invest in our team and resources to better serve our real estate investor clients. We are committed to fostering an environment of innovation and collaboration, and this move is a significant step toward that goal.”

LYNK Capital has been a trusted lending partner for real estate investors in over 30 states, providing flexible and efficient loan products designed to help investors succeed in a competitive market. The company's focus on delivering fast, reliable funding has made it a go-to source for real estate financing solutions.

About LYNK Capital:

LYNK Capital is a private lender that provides loan solutions for real estate investors, specializing in Fix & Flip, New Construction, and Rental loans. With a focus on speed, reliability, and flexible terms, LYNK Capital helps investors access the financing they need to capitalize on real estate opportunities.

For more information about LYNK Capital and its loan products, visit lynkcapital.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.