LYNK Capital Announces Completion of FactRight Due Diligence Report

LYNK Capital is pleased to announce that a comprehensive FactRight Due Diligence report has been completed on their fund.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LYNK Capital, an 11-year-old private lending firm and alternative income strategy, is pleased to announce that a comprehensive FactRight Due Diligence report has been completed on their fund. This detailed report is available now but is only accessible through the FactRight Report Center website at https://factrightreportcenter.com/. Access to FactRight’s Report Center is exclusively given to FINRA-registered, home office broker dealers and registered investment advisors.

FactRight’s highly credentialed professionals offer unbiased, comprehensive due diligence on sponsors and products in the alternative investment industry. Their risk management experts cut through legal and regulatory documentation and analyze offering structures and performance to help wealth advisory firms confidently evaluate unique investment opportunities. FactRight is a highly trusted resource due to their commitment to assisting clients in navigating alternative investments through continuous research updates, that provide timely, relevant information on risk mitigation and alternative investment strategies.

“We are thrilled with the completion of the FactRight Due Diligence report, which provides an in-depth evaluation of our fund’s performance and operations,” said Ben Lyons, Fund Manager of LYNK Capital Fund, L.P. “Announcing this report is a testament to our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and investor protection.”

The LYNK Capital Fund, L.P., is dedicated to providing investors with consistent returns and robust protection through strategic mortgage investments. Some key highlights of the LYNK Capital Fund, L.P. include:

Expertise: The principals of the fund have a proven track record with six successful platform exits, showcasing their extensive experience and capability in managing mortgage investments.

Protection: Each loan within the fund is secured by first-lien rights and personal guarantees from project sponsors, ensuring a high level of security for investors.

Transparency: Investors are granted portal access where they can view all outstanding loans and financials, fostering a transparent investment environment.

About LYNK Capital:

LYNK Capital is a leading private money lending firm specializing in providing financing solutions for experienced real estate investors. With a focus on competitive lending solutions and customer service, LYNK Capital aims to empower borrowers to achieve their financial goals through tailored loan products inclusive of new construction, fix & flip, rental and bridge.

