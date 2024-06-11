LYNK Capital Leading the Way with AI Solutions in Private Mortgage Lending

LYNK Capital has dramatically reduced its fraud detection time from days to minutes by integrating Resistant AI’s Document Forensics.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LYNK Capital, a North Carolina based private mortgage lender hailed for its dedication to security and operational excellence, has dramatically reduced its fraud detection time from days to minutes by integrating Resistant AI’s Document Forensics. This strategic move not only enhances security but also significantly boosts operational efficiency for the company and ultimately strengthens the protection of the company and its investors.

LYNK Capital specializes in providing loans to real estate investors, offering renovation, construction, and rental loans for non-owner-occupied properties. Operating in 32 states, LYNK Capital has built a sterling reputation among experienced real estate investors for its meticulously clean files, thanks to the expertise of its underwriting and loan processing teams.

As LYNK Capital’s operations have expanded over the last 10 years, the complexity and volume of documentation increased, presenting a significant challenge: efficiently detecting fraudulent documents while maintaining the highest level of speed and servicing to their borrowers. Fraudsters have grown more sophisticated, making manual reviews increasingly inadequate.

“This is just one of many AI and technology based initiatives we are actively moving forward with as a company”, says CEO, Dee Toal-Brothers. “Today there are easily accessible solutions where people can create documents to be whatever they want them to be. We don’t want these dirty players ruining the outcome for the vast majority of our borrowers who are doing things the right way.”

“Loan processors and underwriters are the front lines of the arms race against the most aggressive and sophisticated document fraud tactics today. It’s crucial that they be armed with the right tools to make fast and confident decisions, and with the evidence to get the backing of their internal stakeholders,” said Resistant AI CEO Martin Rehak.

Many in the industry are relying on underwriters who often have instinct alone to detect fraud. To maintain their high standards and protect against fraud, LYNK Capital implemented Resistant AI’s Document Forensics to better support their already experienced underwriters. This upgraded level of support was immediate and profound. "We wanted something to help us make clearer decisions and catch a lot more new tricks. Resistant AI has given our team both,” said Toal-Brothers.

The results were remarkable, reducing fraud detection and resolution from days to minutes. “I would definitely say it's a lot quicker. It’s a lot easier for us to locate if it actually is an issue or not,” noted Operations Manager Sarah Smith. This rapid turnaround is vital for maintaining the company’s operational flow and ensuring timely loan processing.

About LYNK Capital:

LYNK Capital is a leading private money lending firm specializing in providing financing solutions for experienced real estate investors. With a focus on competitive lending solutions and customer service, LYNK Capital aims to empower borrowers to achieve their financial goals through tailored loan products inclusive of new construction, fix & flip, rental and bridge.

