Everblue Awarded $209 Million NC HOMES/HEAR Contract with Jefferson Wells, APTIM and Franklin Energy

DAVIDSON, NC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ) has awarded a contract to implement the state's HOMES/HEAR program to a team of industry leaders that includes Everblue, Jefferson Wells, APTIM and Franklin Energy. The team will administer energy efficiency rebates to low- and middle-income families across North Carolina."We've assembled the who's who of North Carolina's energy efficiency industry," said Velvet Nelson, Everblue’s director of business development. "Our local team approach ensures that we understand the unique needs of North Carolinians while leveraging national expertise to deliver a world-class program."Everblue, a veteran-owned business based in North Carolina that specializes in process improvement, software and workforce development, will offer its innovative technology platform as the cornerstone of the program. It is a user-friendly, multilingual platform that streamlines the rebate application process for residents and contractors alike.The team's ultimate vision is to establish a one-stop shop for all energy and energy efficiency programs in North Carolina. This comprehensive, technology-first approach aims to provide the state with a scalable solution that simplifies access to resources and incentives for citizens, promotes widespread adoption of energy-efficient practices and continues serving the state's energy efficiency goals well beyond the initial implementation of the HOMES/HEAR program."This is a rare opportunity to design and implement a completely new program," Nelson added. "We're not beholden to old ways of doing things. Our goal is to create the most modern, easy-to-use program possible, setting a new standard for government initiatives."The consortium's vision extends beyond simple rebate administration. By providing cutting-edge software and promoting new energy-efficient technologies, the team aims to achieve lasting market transformation. This program will familiarize contractors, retailers, distributors, and residents with the latest advancements in energy efficiency.The North Carolina HOMES/HEAR program is expected to launch in early 2025, providing up to $14,000 in direct rebates for energy-efficient home improvements to eligible families. These improvements may include electric heat pump installations, electrical panel upgrades, weatherization measures and other types of clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades.For more information about the North Carolina HOMES/HEAR program, contact Velvet Nelson at press@goeverblue.com.###About EverblueEverblue is a leading provider of software, program management and workforce development training. As an IREC Accredited Training Provider, Everblue delivers high-quality workforce solutions in the energy efficiency industry. Since 2008, it has offered BPI Certification, RESNET HERS Rater, HEP Energy Auditor and other courses online and nationally in person through its open enrollment schedule and through private corporate training. Everblue's software division offers end-to-end technology solutions for apprenticeship, certification/licensure, contractor eligibility and rebate management. With partnerships that include state energy offices, community action agencies, utilities, prisons, community colleges and employment agencies, Everblue is committed to building a strong energy efficiency workforce. Learn more at www.goeverblue.com About Jefferson WellsJefferson Wells, part of Experis US LLC and the ManpowerGroup, will implement the NC DEQ SEO’s Home Energy Rebates Program. Known for financial, operational and risk management solutions, Jefferson Wells has extensive experience in North Carolina, managing complex projects and ensuring regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.jeffersonwells.com About APTIMAPTIM enhances the quality of the environment, wellbeing of people, resilience of communities and opportunity for employees to make a difference, not just a living. A leading professional solutions firm, we specialize in environmental, sustainability, resilience and infrastructure solutions. Our team of experts provide these integrated solutions for forward-thinking government agencies, commercial and industrial clients and energy customers. Together, we create sustainable and resilient communities for all. Learn more at www.APTIM.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.About Franklin EnergyFranklin Energy is redefining the clean energy future as the only fully integrated provider of comprehensive solutions, combining unmatched expertise in consulting, implementation, products and construction. Powered by NGAGE and Snugg Pro—our advanced technology platforms—we deliver seamless, tech-driven support across the entire energy service ecosystem. Since 1994, Franklin Energy has been at a trusted partner in protecting communities and our planet, paving the way for a sustainable future for all. Learn more at www.franklinenergy.com and join us in leading the clean energy revolution.

