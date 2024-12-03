TrackTune Enhances Fan Experience at 5 Flags Speedway’s 57th Snowball Derby

TrackTune Logo

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans heading to the annual Snowball Derby (4th to 8th Dec, 2024) at 5 Flags Speedway are in for an even more immersive experience this year, thanks to TrackTune , the innovative audio app designed to enhance race day like never before. Known as one of the most prestigious short-track races in the country, the Snowball Derby brings together the best in late model racing, and this year, it’s bringing crystal-clear announcer audio directly to fans’ ears.TrackTune is excited to partner with 5 Flags Speedway and its owner and general manager, Tim Bryant, to elevate the fan experience for this iconic event. "5 Flags Speedway, and the Snowball Derby has always been about providing fans with the ultimate race day experience. TrackTune transforms how our fans experience race day," says Tim Bryant, General Manager of Five Flags Speedway. "The crystal-clear announcer audio, even above the roar of engines, ensures fans don't miss a moment of the action. For an event like the Snowball Derby, that's invaluable."TrackTune invites all attendees to bring their earphones or headphones to connect with their phones and download the free TrackTune app for unparalleled audio clarity. Fans will be able to follow every lap, every pass, and every thrilling moment in real-time, without missing a word of the announcer’s commentary.TrackTune is proud to be part of this legendary event, with its patent-pending technology already transforming the fan experience at racetracks nationwide. From coast to coast, tracks have embraced TrackTune as their go-to solution for enhancing fan engagement.The Bezanson family, TrackTune’s owners, continue to carry forward the mission of improving the racing experience for fans and tracks alike. Anissa Bezanson, TrackTune’s CEO, remarked, "The Snowball Derby is representative of the best in motorsports, and partnering with 5 Flags Speedway is a perfect fit for TrackTune. We’re here to make race day memorable and immersive for fans, racers, and tracks everywhere."To further engage fans, TrackTune will run ads on Flo Racing , inviting attendees to experience the race like never before. The app ensures that fans at the Snowball Derby will feel every turn, every lap, and every exhilarating moment.Fans attending the PRI Trade Show in Indianapolis from Dec 12-14 can also visit TrackTune at Booth #338 to learn more about its cutting-edge technology and exciting new features.About TrackTuneTrackTune is a family-led technology company revolutionizing race day with its innovative audio application. Founded by driver Cassten Everidge and now led by the Bezanson family, TrackTune combines racing passion with world-class engineering to provide tracks with an easy-to-use solution that’s free for fans and affordable for tracks. With its patent-pending technology, TrackTune ensures that every race fan has a front-row audio experience, wherever they are at the track. ( https://tracktune.com/ About 5 Flags Speedway and the Snowball DerbyLocated in Pensacola, Florida, 5 Flags Speedway is home to the legendary Snowball Derby, an annual event that draws the top drivers in late model racing. The Snowball Derby offers fans thrilling competition and unforgettable moments. ( https://www.5flagsspeedway.com/ Call to ActionDownload the free TrackTune app today and bring your headphones to the Snowball Derby for a fully immersive race day experience. Don’t miss a moment of the action—experience the race like never before with TrackTune!For more information, visit www.tracktune.com or follow us on social media:• TrackTune FaceBook: facebook.com/TrackTune.Live/• TrackTune X (Twitter): x.com/TrackTune• 5 Flags Speedway Facebook: facebook.com/5flagsspeedway/• 5 Flags Speedway X (Twitter): x.com/5flagsspeedwayContact InformationTrackTune Media Relationsinfo@tracktune.comHashtags: #SnowballDerby #TrackTune #5FlagsSpeedway #RaceDayExperience #MotorsportsInnovation #FloRacing

