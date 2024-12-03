Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 2, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of December 2 include the following:

Monday, December 2 at 10:00 AM: First Lady Peggy McMaster greeted Gilbert High School and Penland Christmas Tree Farm for the annual delivery of poinsettias and trees, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, December 2 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Greenville County Legislative Delegation meeting, Greenville County Council Chambers, 301 University Ridge, Greenville, S.C.

Monday, December 2 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Middle Tyger Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony, The Big Red Barn, 1554 Nazareth Church Road, Spartanburg, S.C.

Tuesday, December 3 through Wednesday, December 4: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association Winter Meeting, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, December 4 at 10:30 AM: Governor McMaster will attend the Cheney Brothers Groundbreaking, 2491 Florence Harllee Boulevard, Florence, S.C.

Wednesday, December 4 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will participate in the Annual "A Tree for the Fallen" Ceremony, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday December 4 through Thursday, December 5: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association’s New Elect and Business meeting, Washington, D.C.

Thursday, December 5 at 6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the 81st annual South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation meeting, Embassy Suites Hotel at Kingston Plantation, 9800 Queensway Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: November 25, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for November 25, 2024, included:

Monday, November 25

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:45 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, November 26

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:15 PM Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

4:30 PM: Media interview.

Wednesday, November 27

2:08 PM: Policy call.

2:34 PM: Policy call.

4:55 PM: Policy call.