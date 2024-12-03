Bridge Demolition Prompts Closures on Interstate 24 in Coffee County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on I-24 in Coffee County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. As part of the project to replace the US 41 (SR 2) bridge over I-24, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close I-24 in both directions at mile marker 105 beginning tonight from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am local time, and continuing nightly over the next four weeks, for demolition of the existing bridge. Traffic will be detoured around the closure using the Exit 105 interstate ramps.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

###