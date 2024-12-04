Infinity Systems Engineering Joins Space Force Association as a Corporate Partner and 2024 Spacepower Conference Sponsor
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce Infinity Systems Engineering as a corporate partner and sponsor for the second annual SFA Spacepower Conference, scheduled for December 10-12, 2024, in Orlando, FL. This event is set to be a premier gathering of space industry leaders, innovators, and government officials, all focused on advancing the future of spacepower and national security.
The 2024 Spacepower Conference is a premier forum for collaboration among key stakeholders, including the U.S. Space Force, Department of Defense, national security community, and private sector. This event offers participants an exceptional opportunity to engage in discussions on:
• Emerging frontiers in spacepower and defense strategies
• Addressing evolving challenges in the space domain
• Innovations and advancements in space technologies
Designed to foster strategic partnerships, drive innovation, and strengthen U.S. National Spacepower capabilities, the conference delivers unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration—essential for shaping the future of space operations.
Key highlights of Spacepower Conference 2024 include:
• Inspiring panel discussions and keynote addresses from top leaders in space technology and defense
• Live demonstrations showcasing cutting-edge space capabilities
• A state-of-the-art exhibit hall with interactive displays and technology showcases
• Networking sessions with industry leaders and space technology pioneers
"We are excited to welcome Infinity Systems Engineering as a sponsor and corporate partner for this year's Spacepower Conference," said Bill Woolf, CEO and Founder of the Space Force Association. "Infinity Systems Engineering has a long-standing commitment to advancing space technologies and supporting U.S. space operations. Their partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure the United States remains at the forefront of spacepower innovation and defense."
Infinity Systems Engineering's Commitment to U.S. Spacepower
Infinity Systems Engineering, a leader in aerospace and defense solutions, expressed its enthusiasm for supporting the Spacepower Conference. A spokesperson for Infinity Systems Engineering commented, "We are honored to sponsor the Space Force Association’s Spacepower Conference, which provides a critical platform for collaboration between the U.S. Space Force, industry, and government. This event is a unique opportunity to engage with thought leaders and contribute to the future of spacepower, ensuring the security and success of our nation's space endeavors."
By partnering with the Space Force Association, Infinity Systems Engineering continues to demonstrate its dedication to advancing the capabilities of the U.S. Space Force and supporting the nation's mission-critical space operations.
About Infinity Systems Engineering
Infinity Systems Engineering specializes in engineering technical solutions, mission thread orchestration, information technology, integration & test, and space operations for the aerospace and defense sectors. With a focus on delivering mission success for government and commercial customers, Infinity Systems Engineering is committed to innovation, excellence, and supporting the United States' leadership in space.
For information on SFA membership and SFA Spacepower Conference sponsorship, contact membership@ussfa.org.
About the Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
