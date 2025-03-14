The Space Force Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelsey Parker as its new Director of Development.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelsey Parker as its new Director of Development.
Kelsey holds a Bachelor's degree in History and Politics and a Master’s in Public Administration, where she discovered her passion for organizational leadership and development. She began her nonprofit career as an AmeriCorps VISTA in Wichita, Kansas, quickly developing a strong enthusiasm for fundraising and community outreach. This passion led her to roles such as Director of Council Fundraising Support at GSUSA and, most recently, Director of Philanthropy at Jefferson Center for Mental Health.
With a proven track record in fundraising, Kelsey has successfully managed portfolios and led teams to collectively raise more than $20 million in support of various organizational missions and programs. Her expertise and leadership have made a lasting impact in every role she has held.
"I am deeply honored to join the SFA leadership team and apply my skills to help this incredible organization grow. Most of all, I look forward to working alongside the amazing men and women who are pioneering collaboration and leadership beyond our atmosphere," said Parker.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information about the Space Force Association and its mission, please visit visit ussfa.org.
Karen Lawrie
