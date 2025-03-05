Space Force Association Welcomes New Chapter Leadership in the Western Region: Jack Smith and Brent Page
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is pleased to announce that Jack Smith, CEO of Fortuna, and Brent Page have been appointed to Regional Leadership in the SFA.
Jack Smith is a visionary leader and accomplished executive with a strong background in business strategy, technology consulting, and veteran advocacy. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Jack has dedicated his career to fostering innovation, leadership, and national security efforts. His deep understanding of defense, technology, and workforce development uniquely positions him to support the Space Force’s mission and strengthen the SFA’s presence in the region.
In addition to his role with the SFA, Jack is the Founder and CEO of Fortuna Business Management Consulting (BMC), a veteran-owned firm specializing in IT services, contact center solutions, and workforce optimization. Under his leadership, Fortuna has become a trusted partner in helping businesses and government agencies scale efficiently while prioritizing veteran hiring and professional development. Jack is also a speaker, investor, and host of the "Purposeful Prosperity" podcast, where he interviews industry leaders and entrepreneurs focused on creating positive social impact. His passion for mentorship, strategic growth, and national defense makes him a valuable asset to the Space Force Association and the broader defense community. Jack holds multiple industry certifications and has received recognition for his leadership in business and veteran advocacy. With a relentless commitment to excellence, he continues to bridge the gap between military service and civilian opportunities, ensuring that veterans and industry professionals alike contribute to the future of space operations and national security.
“It's an honor to support the SFA, as a veteran and someone who comes from a long line of veterans. It's an honor to connect the veterans of today to the jobs of tomorrow.” - Jack Smith, CEO of Fortuna and SFA Vice President, Western Region
Driven by a family legacy in space exploration, Brent Page brings his passion for space to his role as Deputy Vice President for the Space Force Association Western Region. As a Space Acquisition professional at Space Systems Command in El Segundo, CA, he supports the development and maintenance of cutting-edge offensive and defensive counterspace, space situational awareness, and special access capabilities for the United States Space Force.
Brent is a graduate of Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and California State University-Northridge. His passion for space is rooted in family history, with his grandfather having worked for Chrysler Corporation’s Space Division helped assemble the first stage of the Saturn 1B rocket that was used in the early Apollo missions, which set the stage for NASA’s trip to the moon in July 1969. Having numerous family members contributing to the space program at NASA Stennis Space Center and Michoud Assembly Center. It is a part of his DNA.
Brent's dedication to national space security extends beyond his professional role. A member of the Space Force Association since May 2021, he played a key role in establishing the Los Angeles Chapter, fostering a vibrant community of support and advocacy within a hub of the space industry. His commitment to the SFA's mission is rooted in a deep belief in its potential to shape the future of space.
"Since joining the Space Force Association, I've been energized by the opportunity to contribute to the critical mission of securing our future in space," says Brent. "Being a part of standing up the Los Angeles Chapter has been particularly rewarding, allowing us to build a strong community of support and advocacy right here on the forefront of the space industry. The SFA's impact is only beginning, and I'm incredibly proud to be shaping its future alongside fellow Guardians, both uniformed and civilian. I'm looking forward to this new chapter and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the Western Region!”
— Brent Page, SFA Deputy Vice President, Western Region
Karen Lawrie
Jack Smith is a visionary leader and accomplished executive with a strong background in business strategy, technology consulting, and veteran advocacy. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Jack has dedicated his career to fostering innovation, leadership, and national security efforts. His deep understanding of defense, technology, and workforce development uniquely positions him to support the Space Force’s mission and strengthen the SFA’s presence in the region.
In addition to his role with the SFA, Jack is the Founder and CEO of Fortuna Business Management Consulting (BMC), a veteran-owned firm specializing in IT services, contact center solutions, and workforce optimization. Under his leadership, Fortuna has become a trusted partner in helping businesses and government agencies scale efficiently while prioritizing veteran hiring and professional development. Jack is also a speaker, investor, and host of the "Purposeful Prosperity" podcast, where he interviews industry leaders and entrepreneurs focused on creating positive social impact. His passion for mentorship, strategic growth, and national defense makes him a valuable asset to the Space Force Association and the broader defense community. Jack holds multiple industry certifications and has received recognition for his leadership in business and veteran advocacy. With a relentless commitment to excellence, he continues to bridge the gap between military service and civilian opportunities, ensuring that veterans and industry professionals alike contribute to the future of space operations and national security.
“It's an honor to support the SFA, as a veteran and someone who comes from a long line of veterans. It's an honor to connect the veterans of today to the jobs of tomorrow.” - Jack Smith, CEO of Fortuna and SFA Vice President, Western Region
Driven by a family legacy in space exploration, Brent Page brings his passion for space to his role as Deputy Vice President for the Space Force Association Western Region. As a Space Acquisition professional at Space Systems Command in El Segundo, CA, he supports the development and maintenance of cutting-edge offensive and defensive counterspace, space situational awareness, and special access capabilities for the United States Space Force.
Brent is a graduate of Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and California State University-Northridge. His passion for space is rooted in family history, with his grandfather having worked for Chrysler Corporation’s Space Division helped assemble the first stage of the Saturn 1B rocket that was used in the early Apollo missions, which set the stage for NASA’s trip to the moon in July 1969. Having numerous family members contributing to the space program at NASA Stennis Space Center and Michoud Assembly Center. It is a part of his DNA.
Brent's dedication to national space security extends beyond his professional role. A member of the Space Force Association since May 2021, he played a key role in establishing the Los Angeles Chapter, fostering a vibrant community of support and advocacy within a hub of the space industry. His commitment to the SFA's mission is rooted in a deep belief in its potential to shape the future of space.
"Since joining the Space Force Association, I've been energized by the opportunity to contribute to the critical mission of securing our future in space," says Brent. "Being a part of standing up the Los Angeles Chapter has been particularly rewarding, allowing us to build a strong community of support and advocacy right here on the forefront of the space industry. The SFA's impact is only beginning, and I'm incredibly proud to be shaping its future alongside fellow Guardians, both uniformed and civilian. I'm looking forward to this new chapter and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the Western Region!”
— Brent Page, SFA Deputy Vice President, Western Region
Karen Lawrie
Space Force Association
karen.lawrie@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.