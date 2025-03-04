Space Force Association Appoints Dr. Manjit Pope as President of SFA International and Chief Strategy Officer
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Manjit Pope as the President of SFA International and Chief Strategy Officer. A globally recognized leader in aerospace, technology, and international governance, Dr. Pope brings a wealth of expertise to her new role, reinforcing SFA’s commitment to advancing space capabilities and fostering global collaboration.
Dr. Manjit Pope, President of SFA International and Chief Strategy Officer
Dr. Pope is a trailblazing force at the crossroads of space exploration, technological advancement, and international cooperation. Renowned for her ability to propel esteemed aerospace and defense organizations to new heights, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry’s competitive landscape.
As the President of SFA International and Chief Strategy Officer for the Space Force Association, Dr. Pope will lead international development efforts, strengthening SFA’s global partnerships and advancing strategies that support the growth of the space domain.
“Dr. Pope’s appointment marks a significant milestone for SFA as we continue expanding our global footprint,” said Bill Woolf, Founder and CEO of the Space Force Association. “Her unparalleled expertise in aerospace innovation, security intelligence, and strategic leadership will be instrumental in driving international collaboration and fostering the next generation of space professionals.”
A Visionary Leader in Aerospace and Defense:
Dr. Pope’s distinguished career spans leadership roles in aerospace, defense, and technology sectors. She previously spearheaded a $3 billion technology enterprise, delivering national innovation and security intelligence solutions across defense, government, space, intelligence, and security sectors globally. As Chief Technology Officer at SBAC, she played a pivotal role in advancing national strategies in AI, AGI, IoT, machine learning, and the adaptation of Neuralink technology, UAVs, fintech, and smart cities.
Dr. Pope’s leadership extends beyond national boundaries. She has been at the forefront of international space initiatives, leading SFA’s UK, European, and Middle Eastern programs. Her dedication to fostering collaboration among global stakeholders underscores her belief in the transformative power of international partnerships in the space domain.
Looking Ahead:
In her new role, Dr. Pope will focus on expanding SFA’s international outreach, strengthening alliances, and driving forward-thinking strategies that support sustainable growth, research opportunities, and cutting-edge technological innovation in the space sector.
“I am honored to take on this leadership role at SFA International,” said Dr. Pope. “The future of space is deeply rooted in global collaboration, and I look forward to working with industry leaders, policymakers, and emerging talent to shape a more secure and innovative space domain.”
The Space Force Association welcomes Dr. Manjit Pope’s leadership and looks forward to the impact of her vision on the future of space strategy, defense, and international cooperation.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on individual or corporate membership, please visit https://ussfa.org/membership/#individual.
Karen Lawrie
Space Force Association
karen.lawrie@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.