California Courts Implement CARE Act Statewide

Today, all 58 California counties are accepting petitions under the CARE Act, completing full statewide implementation of legislation that created a new pathway to deliver mental health treatment and support services to vulnerable Californians.

The CARE Act was signed into law by Gov. Newsom to authorize specified people to petition a civil court to create a voluntary CARE agreement or a court-ordered CARE plan that can include treatment, housing support, and other services for persons with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders.

CARE Act Rollout

CARE Act implementation started in October 2023 with seven counties (Glenn, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, San Francisco, Stanislaus, Tuolumne), and Los Angeles County followed two months later. San Mateo, Kern, Mariposa, and Napa counties were also early adopters, and the remaining 46 counties met the legislative deadline for accepting petitions by Dec. 2, 2024.

Many courts are accepting electronically filed petitions and will allow remote appearances.

“Our trial courts have done an incredible job in putting this legislation into practice,” said Shelley Curran, the Judicial Council’s Administrative Director. “Working with their local justice partners, as well as legal and mental health service providers, these new CARE Act court programs can get help to those who need it.”

Since the CARE Act took effect Jan. 1, 2023, the Judicial Council has supported the courts in the roll out by:

Creating new court rules and forms, as well as fact sheets, webinars, and videos to educate courts and the public about the CARE Act process;



Meeting with courts and county stakeholders, including monthly office hours, to gauge progress, identify challenges, and provide technical assistance;



Helping translate court documents and videos into other languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Khmer, Tagalog, and Farsi; and



Collecting data on the program’s implementation, which it reports quarterly to the California Department of Health Care Services.

Statewide CARE Act data has shown the number of petitions filed each month has been relatively steady since its launch in the early implementing counties—with a total of 869 petitions filed from Oct. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2024. During that same time, courts ordered more than 175 care agreements and plans, and 516 petitions were still being actively engaged.

Early Implementation Report

