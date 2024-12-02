White-tailed deer shot in Orofino Elementary parking lot Nov 26

Idaho Fish and Game is looking for information regarding the shooting of a white-tailed deer in the parking lot of the Orofino Elementary school parking lot at 1000 Michigan Ave, Orofino, ID during the evening hours of November 26th, 2024.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Conservation Officer, Nate Guasco at (208) 921-7541 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 (available 24 hours a day) or report online at Citizens Against Poaching | Idaho Fish and Game. Callers can remain anonymous, and a reward is available for information that leads to a citation.