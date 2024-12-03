D.O. Cava Revolutionizes Sparkling Wine with Organic Commitment by 2025

D.O. Cava Vineyards D.O. Cava Wine Cellars D.O. Cava Wines

Elevating Tradition, Leading Change: D.O. Cava’s Commitment to Organic Winemaking

Our commitment to 100% organic production for Cava de Guarda Superior by 2025 marks a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainability” — Javier Pagés, President of the D.O. Cava Regulatory Board

VILAFRANCA DEL PENEDèS, SPAIN, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protected Denomination of Origin Cava, one of Spain’s premier sparkling wine regions, is setting a new global standard by committing to 100% organic production for every bottle of Cava de Guarda Superior—including Reserva, Gran Reserva, and the prestigious Cava de Paraje Calificado by 2025. This bold step not only underscores D.O. Cava’s dedication to sustainability but also strengthens its positioning in the competitive U.S. sparkling wine market, where it is poised to captivate wine lovers with its heritage, quality, and commitment to organic viticulture."Our commitment to 100% organic production for Cava de Guarda Superior by 2025 marks a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainability," said Javier Pagés, President of the D.O. Cava Regulatory Board. "This initiative not only enhances the quality and authenticity of our wines but also aligns with global environmental standards, reflecting our dedication to preserving the rich heritage of Cava."Organic Growth and U.S. Market ExpansionD.O. Cava, Spain’s leading sparkling wine export, achieved one of its highest production levels in 2022, with 254 million bottles produced. Nearly 70% of these are exported globally, with the United States as the second-largest market outside the EU. As part of a promotion program by the European Union, D.O. Cava is executing an extensive three-year campaign in the U.S., supported by EU grants. This campaign aims to elevate the presence and appreciation of Cava de Guarda Superior among American consumers and professionals." As a chef and wine educator, I am thrilled to celebrate that the highest-quality Cava is embracing this milestone reflecting the commitment to sustainability, rooted in the benefits of the Mediterranean climate, long aging, and meticulous vineyard care," said Doreen Colondres, Special Campaign Ambassador. “This not only preserves the land and future of winemaking but enriches every glass—perfectly paired with vibrant dishes that honor tradition and celebrate innovation."New Standards in Cava ProductionBy 2025, every bottle of Cava de Guarda Superior—including Reserva, Gran Reserva, and the prestigious Cava de Paraje Calificado—will be crafted from organically grown grapes.This dedication to sustainability includes innovative Quality Stamps that represent the seal that guarantees the origin and quality of the wine certified by the Cava Regulatory Council. These new stamps contain information about the origin, category and minimum aging, the guarantee code unique for each bottle, and a QR code that allows the consumer to know more information about the category of Cava and to gather some pairing ideas. In addition, a new stamp has been created, the mark of “integral producer” that enables the customer to identify more easily those wineries of the D.O. Cava that carry out the entire Cava production process, from vinification to bottling, on their own estate.These initiatives enhance transparency, reinforcing Cava’s distinctive value in the sparkling wine market.Mediterranean Terroir and Traditional ExcellenceProduced with indigenous grape varieties and crafted using the traditional method, D.O. Cava embodies the Mediterranean heritage that sets it apart from other sparkling wines. The traditional method of bottle fermentation and extended aging periods produce a refined and complex profile that offers an elevated tasting experience.Sustainability Aligned with EU GoalsAligned with the European Union’s “Farm to Fork” strategy, D.O. Cava’s approach to sustainability extends well beyond organic production. The regulatory board has implemented numerous impactful measures to promote responsible resource use and environmental stewardship, including limiting the use of soil-polluting chemicals, protecting biodiversity, and employing traditional soil conservation techniques to prevent erosion. Cava vineyards prioritize responsible water management and actively measure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a lower carbon footprint. The use of recyclable and compostable materials, such as plant-based plastics, non-polluting inks, and recycled paper, along with solar energy for refrigeration and self-supply, exemplifies D.O. Cava's commitment to sustainable practices at every stage of production.Beyond environmental impact, Cava production strengthens local economies, sustaining approximately 280,000 direct jobs and more than 22,000 indirect positions in rural communities. These initiatives underscore D.O. Cava’s commitment to the “Farm to Fork” strategy, setting a new benchmark in sustainable viticulture and ensuring that each bottle brings both quality and conscientious care to consumers.About D.O. Cava: D.O. Cava is a prestigious Denomination of Origin recognized for producing some of the world's finest sparkling wines. Cava is known for its exceptional quality and versatility, made using the traditional method, which involves secondary fermentation in the bottle. Cava is celebrated globally and exported to over 100 countries, making it one of the most exported sparkling wine in Europe. The regulatory body ensures rigorous standards are met to maintain the excellence and authenticity of Cava, allowing it to consistently rank among the best sparkling wines internationally.EUROPEAN PROMOTION CAMPAIGN: In 2024, the European Promotion Program for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano was launched. The goal is to increase the competitiveness, consumption, and awareness of the high production standards of European Union agricultural products in the U.S.

