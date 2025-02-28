D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano Celebrate Women Driving Innovation in Wine and Gastronomy

Women working at D.O. Cava D.O. Cava Women Wine Harvesting Doreen Colondres, Special Campaign Ambassador European Union

The role of women in Cava is more visible and impactful than ever, and I am proud to see female voices shaping the future of this industry.” — Eva Plazas Torné, winemaker at Vilarnau

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of International Women’s Day (March 8) and Women’s History Month, D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano are celebrating the remarkable women who continue to grow and transform Spain's wine and culinary industries.Women have long played an essential role in this industry, often taking the reins of family wineries and elevating Cava to the highest levels of excellence or preserving artisanal traditions of Jamón ConsorcioSerrano.Today, the role of women in the industry is gaining more momentum and recognition—women hold top positions not only in viticulture and winemaking but also in marketing, sales, and education. Their leadership, innovation, and dedication are driving these historic industries forward, ensuring their global recognition and sustainability.Women in the Cava Industry: A Tradition of LeadershipWomen have played a crucial role in the evolution of the Cava industry, excelling in winemaking, viticulture, sustainability, and international market expansion. Their expertise has contributed to making Cava one of the most respected sparkling wines in the world."The role of women in Cava is more visible and impactful than ever, and I am proud to see female voices shaping the future of this industry," said Eva Plazas Torné, winemaker at Vilarnau. "Through initiatives like Cava Women, we are fostering a network that supports and inspires the next generation of female winemakers."The Cava Women collective, an association of women in the industry, has been instrumental in promoting visibility, collaboration, and mentorship. Leaders like Maite Esteve, CEO of Vins El Cep, emphasize sustainability's crucial role:"Sustainability is the future of Cava. Women have been pioneers in ecological winemaking, championing responsible viticulture that enhances the land and the purity of our grapes. More women are now leading innovation in both tradition and sustainability."With over three decades of experience in the industry, Gemma Sibill, Enologist at Oliver Viticultors, reflects on the sector’s evolution:"In my 35 years in the Cava industry, I have seen women's contributions gain well-deserved recognition. Increased visibility is inspiring a new generation of female winemakers to shape the future of the sector with confidence."Women in Jamón ConsorcioSerrano: Expanding Global ReachWomen have also played a vital role in quality control, international trade, and brand development within the Jamón ConsorcioSerrano sector. Since 2013, Anna Bosch Güell, President of Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español, has expanded international recognition for this industry, advocating for innovation and excellence."The role of women in the food industry has evolved significantly in recent years. With an increasing focus on sustainability, innovation, and internationalization, the landscape is more favorable than ever for women's professional development," said Anna Bosch Güell.Doreen Colondres: A Chef and Wine Educator Leading the ConversationAs part of a three-year European Union promotional campaign in the U.S., chef and wine educator Doreen Colondres serves as the Special Campaign Ambassador for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano. A respected voice in the culinary world, she highlights the craftsmanship and history behind these products."I am beyond honored to represent two products that are simply meant to be together - D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano. Their history, tradition, and extraordinary craftsmanship make them timeless, and their quality speaks for itself," said Doreen Colondres.Recognizing Women’s AchievementsThroughout March, D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano will continue to highlight the contributions of women in these industries through digital content, media engagement, and industry discussions.🔗 Join the conversation and upcoming content on Instagram: @cava.doMedia Opportunities: For additional information or interview requests, please contact Rene Mandeville for more details: rene@ivoice.agencyAbout D.O. Cava: D.O. Cava is a prestigious Denomination of Origin recognized for producing some of the world's finest sparkling wines. Cava is known for its exceptional quality and versatility, made using the traditional method, which involves secondary fermentation in the bottle. Cava is celebrated globally and exported to over 100 countries, making it one of the most exported sparkling wine in Europe. The regulatory body ensures rigorous standards are met to maintain the excellence and authenticity of Cava, allowing it to consistently rank among the best sparkling wines internationally.About ConsorcioSerrano: Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español is a distinguished association dedicated to promoting the highest quality Serrano ham. Established in 1990, this entity was formed to uphold the traditional methods and rigorous standards of Serrano ham production, ensuring that every piece meets strict quality criteria. The association represents a significant portion of Serrano ham industry, including many leading producers and exporters. The Jamón ConsorcioSerrano quality seal guarantees that consumers receive products that embody the rich heritage and exceptional taste of authentic Serrano ham. Through continuous efforts in promotion and education, this institution aims to enhance global recognition and appreciation for this iconic product.EUROPEAN PROMOTION CAMPAIGN: In 2024, the European Promotion Program for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano was launched. The goal is to increase the competitiveness, consumption, and awareness of the high production standards of European Union agricultural products in the U.S.

