D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano Continue U.S. Expansion with Focus on Growth, Sustainability, and Quality in 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Europe’s renowned D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano are poised to build on their 2024 success in the United States with a continued focus on premium positioning, consumer education, and sustainability. As these culinary icons deepen their U.S. market presence, the campaign for 2025 will highlight evolving American preferences for quality, authenticity, and environmentally responsible products.The campaign’s results in 2024 underscored the significant opportunity for both D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano in the U.S. market. For D.O. Cava, the United States remains the third-largest export market globally, with over 18.7 million bottles shipped in 2023. The U.S. ranks particularly high for premium Cava categories, holding the second position worldwide for Guarda Superior Gran Reserva and fourth for Guarda Superior Reserva Cavas.While sparkling wine consumption in the U.S. has doubled over the last decade, now comprising 8.1% of total wine consumption, younger consumers are driving this growth, with 60% of sparkling wine drinkers under the age of 45 years.This year, all Guarda Superior wines, including Reserva, Gran Reserva, and Paraje Calificado, will be 100% organic, a milestone that resonates with the U.S. focus on sustainability and natural products.“We are continuing to invest in educating the U.S. market about Cava’s exceptional quality and versatility,” said Javier Pagés, president of the D.O. Cava. “The United States has already demonstrated a strong appetite for Cava premium categories, and our shift to 100% organic production will further align with consumer values.”Similarly, Jamón ConsorcioSerrano has gained traction among American consumers seeking authentic, minimally processed alternatives for Jamón.As of the end of September, the United States ranks as the top importer of cured ham. Sectoral exports of cured ham to the U.S. amounted to 2,298,060 kg or approximately 5.07 million pounds in volume, reflecting 23.41% growth.Jamón ConsorcioSerrano stands apart with its 100% Spanish origin and rigorous selection standards, ensuring every ham is cured for a minimum of 12 to 14 months using traditional methods. This natural, artisanal process appeals to the growing U.S. trend toward “real food”, with consumers increasingly prioritizing quality, health, and convenience.“Jamón ConsorcioSerrano is more than a product; it’s a taste of culinary heritage,” said Álvaro Díaz de Liaño, Chief Marketing Officer of ConsorcioSerrano. “In 2025, we will expand our efforts to showcase its versatility, from charcuterie boards to gourmet recipes and grab-and-go solutions that meet modern American lifestyles.”Looking ahead to 2025, the campaign will focus on three key areas:Premium Positioning: D.O. Cava will emphasize its Reserva and Gran Reserva wines as premium choices. Jamón ConsorcioSerrano will expand through collaborations with chefs, gourmet retailers, and culinary influencers to introduce more consumers to its rich, savory flavor and natural attributes.Education and Awareness: The Cava Academy, which has certified over 590 wine professionals worldwide, will continue to play a key role in educating U.S. sommeliers, wine educators, and consumers about Cava’s exceptional quality and pairing versatility.Training and masterclass sessions for students and professionals have started now in February 2025 at wine and culinary schools. In addition, training sessions are being planned at two industry trade fairs.Meanwhile, targeted media events, tastings, and retail partnerships will raise awareness about D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano’s artisanal process and premium status.Sustainability Leadership: By committing to 100% organic production for premium Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano advancing sustainability measures for producers—such as reducing emissions and water usage—the campaign will align with American expectations for environmentally responsible products.The continued push into the U.S. market comes as American tastes evolve toward products that offer authenticity, quality, and transparency. With sparkling wine consumption steadily increasing and demand for premium deli products rising, D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano are perfectly positioned to meet these trends while celebrating the best of culinary heritage.For more information about D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, visit our website: https://perfectedbytime-usa.eu/ Media inquiries should be directed to Rene Mandeville at rene@ivoice.agency.

