Roots of Peace Launches Global ‘White Rose for Peace’ Campaign on UN Landmine Awareness Day

Heidi Kuhn & Pope Francis Left to Right. Heidi Kuhn, Founder, Roots of Peace - James Cowan, CEO, The Halo Trust - Darren Cormack, CEO, MAG - Alex Sobel, MP, Parliament - Tasmina Ahmad-Sheikh, MP Parliament

Transforming Minefields into Vineyards, Orchards, and Fields of Flowers – “Mines to Vines” Movement Expands Worldwide

The simplicity of a white rose carries profound meaning, It’s a symbol of love and purity that transcends borders.” — Heidi Kuhn, Founder of Roots of Peace

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots of Peace, the global humanitarian nonprofit committed to turning "Mines to Vines," proudly commemorates UN International Landmine Awareness Day with the launch of its international White Rose for Peace campaign. The initiative, unveiled this week at the UK Parliament, marks a renewed call to eradicate landmines and plant the seeds of peace—literally.Heidi Kuhn, Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace and recipient of the 2023 World Food Prize, is leading the charge:“The simplicity of a white rose carries profound meaning,” said Kuhn. “It’s a symbol of love and purity that transcends borders—urging humanity to replace the seeds of war caused by landmines with agricultural seeds of life. Each mine removed creates fertile ground for peace. Each tree planted nourishes future generations. This Spring, we call on people everywhere to cultivate peace through agriculture.”The White Rose for Peace campaign invites individuals worldwide to give a white rose to someone—or somewhere—that inspires peace. Whether it’s a person, place, or story that brings hope, the rose becomes a shared symbol of new beginnings and solidarity.Joining Heidi Kuhn at Parliament is Tasmina Ahmad-Sheikh, former Member of Parliament and vocal advocate for global peacebuilding, who expressed her support:“The advent of Spring showcases the renewal of life. It is a time to renew our faith in humankind as well. Spring is the right time to find peace within ourselves and with others. This Spring, Roots of Peace is renewing its call for advocates of peace to symbolize their commitment with the gift of a white rose. Select a friend – or an adversary – and present him or her with one white rose. Consider it an act of kindness that advances not only the desire for a peaceful world, but also of a world devoid of land mines that demarcate those regions where war is waged. There are 110 million land mines still despoiling soil that could be used to grow crops. Roots of Peace focuses its attention primarily on vines that grow grapes, but all productive agricultural land is symbolized by one white rose, and all of it merits a safe, robust, nutritious destiny.”A Call to ActionThis week’s Parliamentary Briefing on Landmine Awareness Day—hosted by MP Alex Ballinger—brought together key figures from leading mine action organizations, including:1. James Cowen, CEO, The HALO Trust2. Darren Cormack, CEO, Mines Advisory Group (MAG)3. Heidi Kuhn, CEO, Roots of PeaceThe gathering highlighted the urgency of landmine clearance and underscored the UK’s leadership in the Global Mine Action Programme (GMAP), which supports humanitarian, development, and security efforts in over 60 landmine-contaminated countries.Global Participation EncouragedRoots of Peace encourages global citizens to:• Gift a white rose to someone who inspires peace.• Take a photo and post it on social media with hashtags: #WhiteRoseForPeace and #RootsofPeace• Support the movement at www.rootsofpeace.org "Let’s spread inspiration, not conflict. Plant the Roots of Peace on Earth."Why It Matters:• Each landmine removed creates fertile ground for peace.• Each fruit tree planted feeds future generations.• Each tree planted sequesters carbon to fight the climate crisis.The global ‘White Rose for Peace’ campaign builds upon decades of work by Roots of Peace to clear over 100 million square meters of land in countries like Afghanistan, Vietnam, Angola and Croatia restoring livelihoods and dignity to countless families.“This is more than a symbolic gesture—it’s a growing movement to heal the land and our humanity,” said Kuhn.How to Participate:• Gift a white rose as a gesture of peace.• Share your story on social media with #WhiteRoseForPeace #RootsofPeace• Donate at www.rootsofpeace.org

