United Tech Employee Management has renewed its Environmental Sustainability Certification through 2025

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Tech Employee Management , a Palm Beach, Florida-based, family-owned, employee leasing, payroll, workers’ comp, and unemployment administration company, has renewed its Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability certification through 2025.The Edenark Group ISO 14001 is the world’s premier environmental sustainability certification program and allows SMEs (small to mid-sized enterprises) the ability to attain the world’s most popular environmental certification standard via a program designed and priced specifically for them.The program, which allows companies to progressively improve at a pace that works for their needs, helps the organization define how it interacts internally, externally, and with the environment. It incorporates energy/waste/water, employee health and performance enhancement, community involvement, procurement and suppliers, compliance and regulations, emergency/security, and stakeholder engagement. Benefits include creating a culture of continual improvement, stakeholder engagement, lower costs, higher revenues and profits, improved employee performance, and...... doing the right thing for the environment.“We have deep desire to help improve our community; serving people and protecting future generations is at the core of our culture. We are choosing to be part of the solution,” said Kristina Smith, President of United Tech Employee Management. “Our model allows our services to scale and grow as our clients grow. We like the fact that the Edenark Group ISO 14001 program follows the same philosophy of progressive improvement, allowing us to continue to grow and improve in our sustainability effort every year,” added Smith."Sustainability is not a one-and-done event. It is a process of continual improvement. Any organization that claims to be sustainable and does not have an annual certification via a globally-recognized program with 3rd party verification is greenwashing; they are not willing to have their actions validated. When an organization attains and renews the Edenark Group ISO 14001 sustainability certification, they are not just doing it to see their costs go down and revenues and profits go up; they are setting a higher bar for their organization and sending a signal to all those around them," says David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group. "They are agreeing to adhere to the world’s Gold standard for sustainability certification; are choosing to be a leader and part of the solution, not the problem; and are joining an elite fraternity of over 300,000 organizations, in over 150 countries, that have committed to continually improve in every way."United Tech Employee Management can be reached at +1 561.594.4892Edenark Group can be reached at +1 561.512.2257

