Vegas Stronger Merges with ABC Therapy to Expand Behavioral Health Access for Spanish-Speaking Communities in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger, a nonprofit organization providing compassionate behavioral healthcare to underserved communities in the Las Vegas Valley, is proud to announce a merger with ABC Therapy, a cornerstone of bilingual mental health counseling in Las Vegas for thirty years. Offering services in both English and Spanish, ABC Therapy specializes in substance use treatment, family therapy, and immigration-related psychological reporting.

With this merger, Vegas Stronger will significantly expand access to critical behavioral health services for the region’s large Spanish-speaking population—an essential step in addressing the community's growing need for culturally competent, language-appropriate mental health and substance use treatment.

"More than half of Nevada's population identifies as Hispanic, and in our neighborhoods that we serve, over 70% of residents are Spanish speakers," said David Marlon, cofounder and CEO of Vegas Stronger. "Effective counseling must be delivered in a person's primary language. This partnership is a deepening of our mission to uplift the most vulnerable members of our community. Together, we will break down language and access barriers so every person can receive the support they deserve."

Upcoming plans include conversion of ABC Therapy from a for-profit to a nonprofit model to increase accessibility and affordability, expanding services and locations with plans for more than three new office openings across the Las Vegas area, and hiring additional bilingual staff to better serve the Hispanic community. Leadership also plans to continue and support ABC Therapy’s vital work in immigration-related psychological reporting, a crucial resource for individuals navigating legal pathways to residency and citizenship.

“ABC is very grateful to be joining Vegas Stronger to expand services to the community in Las Vegas and we’re greatly looking forward to working together,” said Dr. Julio C. Landero, founder of ABC Therapy.

For over 25 years, ABC Therapy has been a trusted source of bilingual mental health care in the Las Vegas area. Known for its approachable, client-focused counseling, ABC Therapy brings a legacy of dedication and cultural awareness to Vegas Stronger’s holistic treatment model. It has serviced Child Protective Services (CPS) for many years and works with 20 states to provide support in DUI cases and other court-ordered needs.

Vegas Stronger™ is a nonprofit addiction treatment provider focused on ending homelessness by treating its root causes: substance use and mental illness. Our unique approach provides free SUD treatment and therapy, case management, and an array of wraparound services such as transportation, food, and more in an outpatient setting. Using our 13 essential elements, we facilitate the restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, working to end homelessness by moving people off of the street and into sobriety, housing, and employment. Our mission is to provide immediate, comprehensive, and evidence-based treatment to all individuals struggling with addiction, ensuring they receive the care they need without barriers or long waiting lists. Learn more at https://vegasstronger.org/

