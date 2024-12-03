Berlin Fashion Film Festival's 12th Edition Unveils 'Rising Star' Winners

Georgia-based BfFF shortlisted Advan Production Italian shortlisted attendees at Berlin fashion Film Festival

New BfFF Category Celebrates Next-Gen Fashion Filmmakers

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Our 2024 Rising Stars showcased innovative approaches to fashion storytelling, crafting compelling narratives that offer fresh perspectives on our 'Runway Exodus' theme." Sissi Johnson, President, Berlin fashion Film Festival

Best Cinematography winner, Izz Studios, expressed their excitement: "We are deeply honored to participate in the Berlin Fashion Film Festival, a prestigious event that celebrates creativity and innovation. Bringing a Brazilian brand and showcasing our full locally-produced film on such an international stage is a proud moment for us, reflecting the strength and artistry of Brazilian film production."

The winners are:

1. Best Direction: "Work Drains My Soul, But I Love It" by Tyra Galiyeva, Independent (ITALY)

2. Best Cinematography: "Tesouros da Floresta // The Forest Treasures" by Guilherme Muniz, with Izz Studios + Messs, for Julio Okubo (BRAZIL)

3. Best Hair & Makeup: "Maslenitsa" by Polina Kulbachevskaia, with London College of Fashion UAL, Independent (UK)

4. Best Costume Styling: "Maslenitsa" by Polina Kulbachevskaia, with London College of Fashion UAL, Independent (UK)

5. Best Script / Storytelling: "Eternity" by Bamba Kimball, with ArtCenter College of Design, for Calvin Klein (USA)

6. Best VFX / CGI / Animation: "Digital Traces" by Maja Blom, with Amsterdam Fashion Institute, Hogeschool van Amsterdam (THE NETHERLANDS)

Highlighting their double-winning film, producer Kristina Gulalieva commented: "'Maslenitsa' by Polina Kulbachevskaia, with London College of Fashion UAL, is a powerful student project that explores the intersection of cultural identity and immigration through fashion. With folklore symbols as a backdrop, the film captures a personal story of navigating the heritage preservation in a modern world. A visual celebration of resilience and tradition."

In addition to seeing their visuals on the big screen, Rising Stars enjoyed a full day of lectures, workshops and mentoring from jury members and speakers on BfFF's 'Training Day' November 13, enhancing their skills and industry knowledge.



To watch all 'Rising Star' winning and shortlisted entries, visit www.berlinfashionfilmfestival.net

