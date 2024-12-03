Waismann Method Celebrates 26 Years as the Premier Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center

Our mission has always been to provide not only the safest detoxification methods but also the most compassionate and professional care.” — Clare Waismann, M-RAS / SUDCC II

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks 26 years of the groundbreaking Waismann Method Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center, an unparalleled leader in accelerated opioid detoxification under anesthesia. Since 1998, Waismann Method has redefined opioid treatment by providing exceptional care, innovative medical protocols, and unmatched expertise.

Waismann Method, named after its founder Clare Waismann, a Substance Use Counselor and Registered Addiction Specialist, continues to set the global standard for safe and effective opioid detox. Combining nearly three decades of excellence with a steadfast commitment to patient-centered care, the program remains the most trusted name in accelerated opioid detox under sedation.

“Our mission has always been to provide not only the safest detoxification methods but also the most compassionate and professional care,” said Clare Waismann. “After 26 years, we are proud to see the lasting impact of our work and the lives we’ve helped transform.”

The Pinnacle of Medical Excellence

Under the medical direction of Dr. Michael H. Lowenstein, the most experienced physician in the nation specializing in opioid detoxification under sedation, Waismann Method offers an unparalleled level of medical expertise. Dr. Lowenstein holds four board certifications and has personally treated thousands of patients, ensuring each receives a tailored treatment plan based on individual health needs.

No other accelerated opioid detox program in the United States matches the extensive level of care provided by Waismann Method Patients undergo detoxification in a full-service accredited hospital, where their health is closely monitored, ensuring safety and comfort throughout the process. This is followed by professional post-care at Domus Retreat, an exclusive recovery facility offering private accommodations and personalized support during the crucial adjustment period.

Why Patients Choose Waismann Method

• Unmatched Experience: With nearly 26 years of expertise, Waismann Method is the longest-running opioid detoxification center under anesthesia in the U.S.

• Medical Superiority: Comprehensive care led by Dr. Michael H. Lowenstein, the nation’s foremost expert in accelerated opioid detox.

• Tailored Treatment: Customized medical protocols designed to ensure safety, effectiveness, and patient comfort.

• Exclusive Care Environment: Private, compassionate post-care at Domus Retreat, allowing patients to stabilize both physically and emotionally after detox.

A Legacy of Innovation and Compassion

From managing the most complex cases of opioid dependence to pioneering safer, faster detox solutions, Waismann Method has remained a beacon of hope for thousands of patients worldwide. Unlike other programs that often place the burden of recovery on loved ones, Waismann Method ensures every patient receives professional support every step of the way.

As the opioid crisis evolves, Waismann Method remains steadfast in its mission to provide innovative and science-based solutions. Patients and families can rest assured that there is no accelerated opioid detox under anesthesia that compares to the exceptional quality, care, and expertise offered by Waismann Method.

About Waismann Method

Waismann Method, founded in 1998 by Clare Waismann, provides accelerated opioid detoxification under sedation in a full-service, accredited hospital. Known worldwide for its unparalleled level of care, Waismann Method is led by Medical Director Dr. Michael H. Lowenstein, a quadruple board-certified physician and the nation’s most experienced provider of rapid detox.

Located exclusively in Southern California, the Waismann Method has successfully treated thousands of patients, offering them a safe and effective path to reclaiming their lives. The program’s name is synonymous with excellence in opioid detoxification and has earned global recognition for nearly 26 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.