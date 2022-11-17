WAISMANN METHOD Opioid Treatment Specialists Announce a New Website Launch

With so many lives being lost due to illicit fentanyl, providing education, awareness, and reliable information regarding treatment options is essential.” — Clare Waismann, M-RAS / SUDCC II

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent launch of the redesigned www.opiates.com® by Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center offers a much-needed resource for those seeking information about opioid use disorder, its effects, dangers, and available treatment options. The website provides extensive research on rapid detoxification safety, risks, and program differences. It also includes a podcast, blogs, and helpful guides and resources for patients and families on topics such as mental health, wellness, addiction, recovery, and other related issues.

The newly re-launched website features a streamlined design and improved functionality, making it easy to navigate for anyone looking for helpful resources about opioid use disorder or when seeking help for themselves or a loved one. It is also an invaluable tool for spreading awareness about the dangers of illicit fentanyl and other powerful opioids.

Clare Waismann M-RAS / SUDCC II, founded the Waismann Method Rapid Detox Center in 1998. Mrs. Waismann commented on the relaunch of www.opiates.com, “It is a much-needed resource in today's society. With so many lives being lost due to illicit fentanyl, providing education, awareness, and reliable information regarding treatment options is essential.” Waismann Method Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center are at the forefront of providing compassionate care and innovative medical detoxification options for those struggling with opioid use. We encourage you to explore the redesigned website and take advantage of its valuable resources.

Waismann Method is the leading Rapid Detox Center in the nation. Patients struggling with dependence on drugs such as fentanyl, Percocet, or other opioids receive medically assisted detoxification in a private room of a JCAHO Accredited Hospital. The center is medically directed by Michael H. Lowenstein, M.D., a quadruple board-certified medical doctor with the most extensive rapid detox experience in the nation. WAISMANN TREATMENT™ can only be found in Southern California, where it has maintained a 24-year reputation for successfully treating thousands of patients, providing superior medical care, and unmatched detoxification results. Waismann Method has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Vogue, CBS, NBC, Los Angeles Times, and many more national and international media outlets. Various physicians have consulted with Dr. Lowenstein and his team throughout the country regarding opioid addiction and available medical solutions.

For more information, please visit our website or call us at (800) 423-2482.