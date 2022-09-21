National Opioid Awareness Day: A Call to Action

This year, in recognition of National Opioid Awareness Day, WAISMANN METHOD® is shining a light on the fentanyl poisoning crisis and its devastating effects.

In honor of National Opioid Awareness Day, we are calling on everyone to join us in raising awareness and fighting back against this deadly epidemic. #StopTheSilence” — Clare Waismann, M-RAS, SUDCC II

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks National Opioid Awareness Day — a day to reflect on the devastating impact opioids have had on our country and a call to action to do something about it. This crisis has touched everyone in some way, whether you know someone who has passed or has been personally impacted by addiction.

Fentanyl-related deaths are now the leading cause of accidental death in Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. As illicit fentanyl poisonings continue to devastate families and communities across the country, it is more important than ever to raise awareness about this national epidemic and provide support for those affected by it.

The Waismann Method team is committed to helping save lives by raising awareness of this deadly epidemic. We are calling on everyone to join us in this effort. National Opioid Awareness Day is an important opportunity to educate others about the dangers of opioids and what can be done to prevent overdoses. There are many ways to get involved; by working together, we can make a difference and help save lives.

Let's commit to doing something to end this epidemic. Know the risks of taking illicit drugs and discuss with your loved ones how to stay safe even under significant pressure. Foster open conversation about drug use and the lethality of illicit fentanyl—the more we talk about it, the higher the chances of saving lives. Seek help if you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or mental health issues. And most importantly, remember those who have been lost to this crisis. Hold your loved ones a little tighter today and take a moment of silence to remember those we have lost.

ABOUT WAISMANN METHOD® OPIOID TREATMENT SPECIALISTS AND RAPID DETOX CENTER

Waismann Method is named after its founder Clare Waismann, M-RAS, SUDCC II. The center is world-renowned as the leading authority on opioid detoxification under sedation. The Waismann Method team of experts has successfully treated thousands of patients by utilizing the most advanced medical detoxification protocols. Available treatments include rapid detox, medically assisted opioid detoxification, and craving management, followed by individualized therapeutic services at our exclusive recovery center, Domus Retreat. Since 1998, we have dedicated all our efforts to one location, in California, where we provide our patients struggling with opioid use disorder (OUD) with the highest level of care and superior results.

Visit us at www.Opiates.com®