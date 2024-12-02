Media Advisory: Anne Arundel County District Court celebrates its new Mental Health Court

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 2, 2024

Anne Arundel County District Court celebrates its new Mental Health Court

The District Court of Maryland is announcing a new problem-solving court focused on providing mental health treatment and related services to the Anne Arundel County community. The opening docket will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the Anne Arundel County District Court, Glen Burnie location. This is the first Mental Health Court in Anne Arundel County. The Mental Health Court will focus on providing individuals accused of crimes stemming from a mental or behavioral health condition or crisis with mental health treatment and other resources.

The dual goals of the Anne Arundel County District Court Mental Health Court are to reduce recidivism while providing accountability for mental health treatment and resources to individuals with behavioral health needs. The Mental Health Court will also have a court diversion component for less serious cases.

Anne Arundel County District Court will work closely and partner with the Anne Arundel County Crisis Response System to evaluate, monitor, and provide treatment and other resources to participants in the Anne Arundel County District Court Mental Health Court. The Anne Arundel County Crisis Response System is an established, innovative, and highly successful program that serves Anne Arundel County residents in crisis due to mental health and other behavioral health conditions.

WHAT: Anne Arundel County District Court Mental Health Court Opening Docket and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony WHEN: Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

Media photo availability 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Mental Health Court docket starts at 1:30 p.m. and no cameras will be allowed once the docket begins. WHERE: District Court in Glen Burnie

Courtroom 3

7500 Ritchie Highway

Glen Burnie, MD 21061 WHO: Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader

District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman

Anne Arundel County District Court Administrative Judge Shaem C.P. Spencer

Anne Arundel County District Court Judge Jennifer M. Alexander, presiding

Anne Arundel County Mental Health Court program participants

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras inside the courtroom will be limited. Photographers will be allowed to take pictures of the Mental Health Court docket opening ceremony, however, pictures are not permitted while the judge is presiding over the Mental Health Court docket on the bench. Photographers also will be allowed to take still photography and/or video outside of the courtroom, but those requests must be approved in advance. Photographers must ask participants for their consent prior to taking pictures and/or video.

