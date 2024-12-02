Submit Release
Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center closed Dec. 2 - 9 after experiencing heating issue

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has closed Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center on Monday, Dec. 2 through the end of the week due to an issue with the facility’s heating and cooling system. MDC intends to reopen next week on Tuesday, Dec. 10, pending necessary repairs.

MDC will provide further updates on the reopening timeline if changes are needed as the week progresses.

Members of the public that have signed up for programming this week at Burr Oak Woods should contact the program leader listed on their registration for guidance.

To contact Burr Oak Woods staff with further questions, call (816) 228-3766 or email burr.oak@mdc.mo.gov.

