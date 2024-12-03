JR Restaurant Group – Outback Steakhouse Supports StorageMax's CARA Christmas Event

MADISON, MS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th Annual Christmas Charity Event Benefiting Community Animal Rescue & Adoption (CARA) presented by StorageMax is back December 7, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at StorageMax Germantown located at 358 Church Rd. Madison, MS. JR Restaurant Group – Outback Steakhouse is proud to be once again getting involved and showing their support year-round for the organization that continues to make a difference for the animals of Mississippi.From donating dog food in times of need to continuing to support the Dog Days of Summer fundraiser, JR Restaurant Group – Outback Steakhouse has been championing CARA’s mission. At the Christmas charity event, they’ll be serving up plate lunches for just $5, with all proceeds going to CARA, ensuring every bite counts toward helping local pets.Over the past nine years, StorageMax’s Christmas Charity Event has been a beacon of hope for CARA, helping collect over 50,000 pounds of pet food. This year, with a more significant goal than ever, the community is invited to join in this noble cause. By donating 16-pound bags of pet food (Purina and Pedigree brands preferred) at any StorageMax location by December 4, 2024, the public can be part of this inspiring journey.Adding to the holiday cheer:Admission is free.Pictures with Santa Clause will be $25Micro-chipping will be $15Bring a 16-pound pet food bag to StorageMax and receive 10% off next month’s rent.For every bag donated, StorageMax will donate $5 to CARA.Raffle drawings featuring fabulous giveaways donated by over 20 local restaurants and businessesShop for Christmas gifts from local arts and crafts vendorsEach donation earns an entry into prize drawings, including:- $500 Cash Prize- One Month’s Free Storage Rent-StorageMax Bluetooth Speaker“We’ve been fortunate to support CARA in so many ways over the years, and this event is another great opportunity to make a difference,” said the President of JR Restaurant Group – Outback Steakhouse, Steve Grantham. “Together, we can give these animals the love and care they deserve while bringing the community together in the spirit of giving.”This event is not just about donations; it’s about creating hope, sharing joy, and making a difference. Don’t miss your chance to join ​​JR Restaurant Group – Outback Steakhouse, StorageMax, and the Mississippi community in making this Christmas a little brighter for needy pets. Your contribution, no matter how small, can bring a smile to these animals' faces and warm your heart this holiday season. All proceeds collected from micro-chipping, Santa’s pictures and plate lunches will go to CARA.JR Restaurant Group – Outback Steakhouse is committed to putting people first and always looking after the communities they serve. JR-Outback continues to empower future leaders and support initiatives that foster creativity and business development.JR Restaurant Group – Outback Steakhouse oversees the growth, culture, and community relations of J&R franchise locations of Outback Steakhouses, including Flowood, Hattiesburg, Meridian, D'Iberville, Tupelo, and Southaven (all in Mississippi), as well as Cordova and Jackson, Tennessee.

