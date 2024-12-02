Province issues charges for Burlington and Rutherford Spills

HAMILTON, ON — The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) has charged the City of Hamilton in connection with two sewage spills. Hamilton City Council will receive information about the charges through a confidential report being presented at the General Issues Committee meeting on Wednesday, December 4. As this matter is before the courts and to respect this process, the City will not be providing further comment at this time.

The City of Hamilton proactively informed the community about both spills when they were initially discovered. The two spills include:

November 22, 2022 : Burlington Street and Wentworth Avenue North area

: Burlington Street and Wentworth Avenue North area January 9, 2023: Rutherford Avenue at Myrtle Avenue area

In response to the Burlington Street spill in November 2022, Hamilton Water staff implemented a pilot Risk-based Inspection Program targeting other areas of the combined sewer system where similar sewer cross connections could be present. This program led to the discovery of the Rutherford Avenue spill.

In November 2023, Hamilton City Council approved transitioning the pilot into a permanent Enhanced Sewer Inspection Program. This initiative aims to ensure a sustainable and healthy sewer system. The program's primary goal is to eliminate dry weather discharges into the environment, protecting waterways, and promoting public health.