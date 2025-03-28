City preparing for freezing rain over the weekend

HAMILTON, ON – City of Hamilton crews are on standby and ready to respond as needed, with up to 20mm of freezing rain and more than 40mm of rain expected beginning this afternoon through Monday, March 31. Freezing rain is anticipated on Friday night, Saturday night, Sunday morning and Monday morning.

Tips to avoid flooding

Keep catch basins in front of your home clear of debris.

If your home has a backwater valve installed, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning to ensure that it is functioning properly.

Check your sump pump to make sure it is working properly.

If your home or area is prone to flooding, consider removing any valuables up off basement floors.

Given the weather could result in ice build-up, high winds and fallen branches or trees, residents are reminded to keep back from downed power lines and report them to emergency services immediately.

Please call 905-546-2489 (CITY) to report sewer back-ups, flooding over roadways, fallen trees and branches on public property or debris in drainage ditches or culverts.

Residents are encouraged to avoid all non-essential travel while road crews address icy road conditions. Should you need to travel, please check the forecast and be prepared.

Motorists are reminded to slow down for safety, maintain a safe following distance, leave extra time for travel and drive according to weather conditions.