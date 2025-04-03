Request to Repeal the Designation for the Former Troy School

The owner of 2295 Troy Road, Flamborough, (formerly addressed as 2295 Concession 3 West) has applied to the City of Hamilton to repeal Designation By-law No. 95-67-H under Section 32 of the Ontario Heritage Act. The former Town of Flamborough designated this property in 1995 under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, as being a property of cultural heritage value for both historical and architectural importance, as summarized.

The property, known as the former Troy School, is comprised of a wooden school building built circa 1850s. Its architectural significance is tied to it being a rare surviving wood-frame school building in Hamilton and it being a representative example of an institutional wooden building influenced by the Second Empire style of architecture. Its historical significance relates to being an important focal point in the community of Troy, including its almost 90-year use as a school, and its later use as the Troy Community Centre and Troy Women’s Institute Hall, during which time the building has served as a library, meeting place and social centre. Important to the preservation of the Troy School are all original exterior features including, but not limited to, the original shiplap siding and wooden trim; the tower with its round-headed double window, "rose" window, elaborate pedimented dormer, and its bellcast mansard roof; and the four round-headed windows on the front facade.

