City experiencing snowfall, transitioning to heavy rainfall

HAMILTON, ON – City of Hamilton crews began preparing last night to respond to more winter weather expected throughout today and ending early evening. Heavy rain is expected overnight into Thursday, April 3.

With snow and freezing rain, roads crews are actively out on roads around the city and responding as required.

Motorists are reminded to slow down for safety, maintain a safe following distance, leave extra time for travel and drive according to weather conditions.

Residents are also reminded to take steps to prevent flooding in and around their homes, and be cautious around all bodies of water.

Tips to avoid flooding:

Keep catch basins in front of your home clear of debris.

If your home has a backwater valve installed, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning to ensure that it is functioning properly.

Check your sump pump to make sure it is working properly.

If your home or area is prone to flooding, consider removing any valuables up off basement floors.

Please call 905-546-CITY (2489) to report sewer back-ups, flooding over roadways, or drainage issues with ditches or culverts.