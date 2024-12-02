Maryland State Police Continue Wicomico Co. Homicide Investigation, Up To $25,000 Offered For Information That Leads To Arrest, Conviction

December 2, 2024

(SALISBURY, MD) – The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department, are continuing to investigate the murder of Tyron Colbert, Jr., 10, of Salisbury on August 5, 2024, and are seeking the public’s assistance in helping to locate the person responsible.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by the FBI, Maryland Department of State Police, and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore. Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and or conviction of the individual responsible may be eligible for the reward.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 5, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Clay Street in Salisbury after receiving a 9-1-1 call for a reported shooting. Responding officers found the victim, later identified as Colbert, with an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe he was inside the house along with his mother and two other young children at the time of the shooting.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and subsequently assumed the lead of the investigation. Additional assistance was provided by members of the Salisbury Police Department. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene.

A suspect description is still unknown at this time. Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and residents in the area. Crime scene evidence has been transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov