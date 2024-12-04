TimeForge Partners with AppCard to Automate Employee Discount Management for Retailers and Grocery Stores

With the TimeForge-AppCard integration, retailers can efficiently manage employee perks without manual updates.

New partnership allows retailers to automatically assign and update employee discounts, reducing admin work while boosting employee satisfaction and retention.

Automating discount management supports both efficiency and employee satisfaction, creating a win-win for employees and employers alike.” — Audrey Hogan, COO, TimeForge

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeForge , the leading provider of labor management solutions for the retail and grocery industries, is excited to announce a new partnership with AppCard , Inc., a leading data-driven personalized marketing, shopper analytics, and digital coupon platform for independent grocers. This integration allows businesses using TimeForge to provide automatic, hassle-free employee discounts to their workforce, simplifying benefit management while enhancing employee satisfaction and retention.With the TimeForge-AppCard integration, retailers can efficiently manage employee perks without manual updates. New hires are instantly set up to receive discounts at their employer’s stores, providing immediate access to valuable employee benefits for both staff and their families. When an employee’s status changes, the system automatically updates their discount eligibility, preventing unintended discounts from persisting for former employees.For employers, this automation reduces administrative burden, but it also brings peace of mind for employees who know they can rely on their benefits without any extra steps.This partnership is part of TimeForge’s ongoing mission to help grocers build and manage great teams by equipping them with practical, automated tools that drive employee engagement. In addition to employee discount management provided through AppCard, TimeForge offers earned wage access (EWA) , staff feedback surveys, and local recruiting tools to help grocers attract and retain top talent while reducing the administrative load on managers.“Partnering with AppCard allows us to deliver a complete experience for employees, removing administrative complexities while building a benefits experience employees truly appreciate,” said Audrey Hogan, Chief Operating Officer of TimeForge. “Automating discount management supports both efficiency and employee satisfaction, creating a win-win for employees and employers alike. We’re very excited about this partnership, and we’re pleased to be able to provide valuable automations to retailers.”AppCard’s advanced platform, widely adopted by independent grocers nationwide, combines smart data capture with machine learning, allowing grocers of all sizes to engage their shoppers and employees meaningfully and effectively.“It is our mission to help independent grocers compete on all levels, save time, reduce cost and increase revenues. We are thrilled to partner with TimeForge to bring this automated, best-in-class experience to retail employees,” said Eran Harel, SVP Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships at AppCard. “Employers can feel confident that employee benefits are seamless and always accurate, increasing employee loyalty and making a lasting impact on workforce morale.”###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, sales forecasting, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge’s feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products, businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.About AppCardAppCard is a leading data-driven, personalized marketing, shopper analytics, and digital coupons platform for independent grocers. By combining advanced AI and machine learning with intuitive loyalty and reward solutions, AppCard enables retailers to deliver customized and personalized offers, promotions and digital coupons that strengthen shopper engagement and loyalty. Processing over a billion transactions annually and reaching 28 million shoppers, AppCard empowers 2,000+ retailers to build enduring relationships with their consumers while staying competitive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.