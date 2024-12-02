MPD Arrests Suspect in 12 Northwest Burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect tied to a dozen burglaries and an unlawful entry offense in the Third and Fourth Districts. The offenses are listed below:

Burglary Two: On Sunday, April 21, 2024, at approximately 6:15 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2000 block of 18th Street, Northwest, took property, and fled the scene: CCN: 24059622 Burglary Two: On Sunday, June 2, 2024, at approximately 8:51 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2000 block of 18th Street, Northwest, took property, and fled the scene: CCN: 24083351 Burglary Two: On Friday, June 7, 2024, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest, took property, and fled the scene: CCN: 24086313 Burglary Two: On Monday, July 1, 2024, at approximately 1:44 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northwest, took property, and fled the scene: CCN: 24100612 Burglary Two: On Friday, July 5, 2024, at approximately 4:40 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest, took property, and fled the scene: CCN: 24102750 Burglary Two: On Sunday, July 21, 2024, at approximately 4:28 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northwest, took property, and fled the scene: CCN: 24111639 Burglary Two: On Sunday, July 21, 2024, at approximately 5:10 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest, took property, and fled the scene: CCN: 24111709 Burglary Two: On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at approximately 2:49 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest, took property, and fled the scene: CCN: 24112728 Unlawful Entry: On Monday, September 2, 2024, at approximately 3:49 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, but was unsuccessful in obtaining property: CCN: 24135173 Burglary Two: On Monday, September 2, 2024, at approximately 4:40 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1100 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest, took property, and fled the scene: CCN: 24135187 Burglary Two: On Thursday, September 12, 2024, at approximately 4:20 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest, took property, and fled the scene: CCN: 24140698 Burglary Two: On Sunday, September 15, 2024, at approximately 3:19 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, took property, and fled the scene: CCN: 24142380 Burglary Two: On Monday, October 21, 2024, at approximately 1:03 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, took property, and fled the scene: CCN: 24163290

On Saturday, November 30. 2024, as a result of detectives’ extensive investigation, 58-year-old Donnell Washington of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with each of the above offenses.

Additionally, Washington was charged with Assault on a Police Officer, for an assault on a Special Police Officer in the 3600 block of 16th Street, Northwest on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, CCN: 24143825.

