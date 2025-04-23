MPD Investigating DC-295 Fatal Pedestrian Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred overnight in the Northbound lanes of DC-295.

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at approximately 11:34 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the northbound lanes of DC-295 near the exit for Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a crash. On scene the officers found an adult male pedestrian unconscious and not breathing who had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 47-year-old Edward Pearson, of Southeast, DC.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck pulled over on the highway because of a loose truck bed cover. The driver of the vehicle and the passenger, the decedent, exited the vehicle to secure the cover. While outside of the vehicle, a red 2005 Chrysler Sebring merged improperly from the I-695 on-ramp to northbound DC-295 and stuck the rear of the GMC and the decedent. After the initial crash, a 2013 Toyota Avalon traveling northbound on DC-295 struck the GMC and the decedent who was in the roadway as a result of being struck by the Chrysler.

Both involved drivers remained on the scene. Both the driver and passenger of the Chrysler were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. Neither occupant of the Toyota reported any injuries.

Detectives from MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are handling the investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

