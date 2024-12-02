Gov. Justice invites students to participate in annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) invite all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2025 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition. Entries are currently being accepted, and the deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 (hand-delivered or mailed and received no later than Jan. 17). Only one entry may be submitted per student. Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibition is a call for one-of-a-kind postcard designs illustrating star gazing at your favorite West Virginia waterway. Selected postcard artwork will later be used by the Department of Tourism to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven. Awards will be given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in three categories: elementary school, middle school and high school. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50 and $25.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.