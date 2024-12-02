Gonzaga Places 2nd in Computing Challenge

Imagine you have 5 hours to solve complex, real-world algorithmic challenges. Your team of 3 races the clock in an intense exercise of reasoning, strategy, and persistence.

Nine Gonzaga students did exactly that on a recent Saturday, participating in the ICPC (International Collegiate Programming Competition). One of the three teams placed second for Washington state in Division 2!

Congratulations to Computer Science majors Orion Hess, Cash Hilstad and Mark Reggiardo.

Gonzaga's other participating students were Murat Aitov, Sam Carter, Gabe DiMartino, Aidan Kaiser, Leon Nguyen and Kevin Rocca.

Thank you to Whitworth University for hosting this year's Pacific Northwest/Eastern Washington regional event!