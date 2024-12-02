CBP Officers at the Port of Buffalo Arrested MS13 Gang Member

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a MS13 gang member.

On November 22, CBP officers encountered a 24-year-old citizen of Honduras who made a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge. The driver did not present a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI) compliant document at the primary inspection area and was subsequently escorted to secondary.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

During the secondary examination, officers verified the identity of the driver as Franklyn Hernandez Giron and discovered he was a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang.

“This example of the dangerous individuals our CBP officers encounter highlights the dedication and commitment these officers have to keeping our communities safe,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “I’m proud of the work our officers do every day to safeguard America.”

The driver was taken into custody and subsequently processed by CBP officers to face removal proceedings.

