G2F Film and Television Productions start production on Behind the Country… Raising Riot

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2F Film and Television Productions announce the start of filming their New Reality Show “Behind the Country ... Raising Riot” in Nashville this past week. The Show takes on the behind-the-scenes life of two real life bar owners Fred Barnett and Keith Peterson as they navigate the ins and outs of opening a new Riot Room Bar in Nashville and the issues they deal with as they look to make the crucial Grand Opening date. Challenges stem for the two, with the need to staff their Famous Bottle Service Girls Team, as the show exposes the very real competitive and cutthroat industry of high dollars and drama for the coveted position of bottle service girl, on the famous bars staff.Director and Executive Producer Gregg Sharp has recently made a huge push in the reality series world with shows such as World Series of Armwrestling, Bikini Showdown Uncensored, The Biohacker MD and now with Behind the Music… Raising Riot.“The key is to capture the audience’s interest from the very first scene with these types of shows.” stated Sharp, “Being able to convey to the audience the real-life struggles of entrepreneurs, employees, and the team around them is key! We all dream for greener pastures in life but we often don’t realize that behind the smoke and mirrors of success is a stressful, sleepless and endless pursuit of decisions that often push people to the edge.”Barnett and Peterson are no stranger to reality shows as their Fort Worth Locations have been seen on Bar Rescue, Bikini Showdown, and World Series of Armwrestling. “Working with reality television gives up a perpetual marketing presence that allows us to be continuously seen in the public’s eye. We are visited regularly by fans of the shows that have seen us on television and want to say hi and see our establishments. It is a win-win for us 12 months a year!” said Barnett on why he loves working with shows like these.G2F will deliver a 12-episode season 1 with the intent to push this to a franchise reality show. Look for many celebrities, influencers and musicians to make cameos throughout the series.Production will be ongoing over the next 3 months with a projected airing date of early Summer 2025. RSG Distribution LLC has been signed for Distribution of the show.If you have interest in participating in reality series with G2F Film and Television Productions please submit your resume to info@garage2fitness.com

