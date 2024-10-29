World Series of Armwrestling Finals November 2, 2024 - San Diego California

World Series of Armwrestling Finals World Series of Armwrestling

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Series of Armwrestling (WSA) Finals are set for November 2, 2024, with the biggest Cash and Prize payout for tournament Armwrestling in the World! The Finals will take place at the San Diego Harley Davidson Dealership on 4645 Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA on Saturday November 2nd from 1pm to 6pm and will have dozens of the top tournament arm wrestlers across North America competing to win over $100,000 in cash and awards for the season!San Diego Harley Davidson is the event location Host and will open their doors on Saturday for people to start to come in at 9:00 amWSA Owner Gregg Sharp boasts their 3rd season with the growth being continual and consistent. "We continue to work in an upward direction by taking steps grounded with a strong foundation of planning and care each year. Producing an event of this size is a 12-month process that requires constant evaluation and critical thinking to make it 1% better each and every month, each and every year."Sharp who is no stranger to Television and Film Production is the owner of G2F Film and Television and is also a Distributor owning RSG Distribution, certainly knows the equation to successful projects and series as the Executive Producer of multiple Streaming Series. His success has been solidly documented as a no nonsense let's get it done businessperson coupled with a creative talent to not only produce but write and direct."I believe the WSA team that we have now all have a common vision for the sport to see it succeed, and I am excited to see everyone's hard work come to the forefront this Saturday! The success of the show is because of their efforts and there are simply too many to thank, however thanking the athletes that trust and compete with us is always my first thank you. Without them we simply cease to exist."The show is FREE for spectators to watch; however, filming is not allowed as WSA streams on Fox's Tubi TV and the events are all produced for network viewing. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and all media credentials should be submitted no later than Thursday October 31, 2024, for consideration to garage2fitness@gmail.com.If you want to know more follow the WSA on Instagram @world_series_of_armwrestling, World Series of Armwrestling on Facebook or on the web at www.armwrestlingseries.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.