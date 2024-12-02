B2i Digital Selected as Marketing Partner for 7th Annual ROTH Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event

Highlighting the partnership between B2i Digital and ROTH Capital for the sustainability-focused virtual event on December 4–5, 2024. Wind turbines set against a sunset, promoting the 7th Annual ROTH Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event hosted by B2i Digital. Experience the cutting edge of sustainability at the 7th Annual ROTH Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event, December 4–5, 2024.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital , Inc. has been selected as a marketing partner for the 7th Annual ROTH Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event , to be held December 4-5, 2024. This virtual conference, co-hosted by ROTH and Sustain SoCal, will feature pre-recorded Company Quick Pitches and one-on-one/small group meetings connecting investors with established private sustainability companies.The event allows venture capital firms, private equity groups, family offices, endowments, foundations, and angel investors to meet with C-level executives from mainly Series A companies across multiple sustainability verticals. These sectors include Solar/Storage, e-Mobility, Clean Fuels, Circular Economy, Grid/Battery Tech, Sustainable Industrial Growth, and AgTech.The virtual format will facilitate meetings between investors and approximately 30 confirmed private companies, including established firms, in various stages from Seed Stage to Series D. Daily sessions will run from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and feature one-on-one and small group meetings with company executives.As the marketing partner, B2i Digital will create digital profiles of the participating companies on its platform, b2idigital.com. These profiles will offer investors insights into each company's offerings, strategies, and potential before the virtual event."The sustainability sector continues to demonstrate remarkable growth potential, driven by ESG investment guidelines, shareholder pressure, exchange listings mandates, supply chain management challenges, government bid requirements, and customer demand," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Our partnership with ROTH's Sustainability Private Capital Event provides a vital platform for connecting innovative private companies with sophisticated investors in what has been called the hottest sustainability market of our times."B2i Digital's collaboration with the ROTH Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event aligns with its mission to leverage advanced digital marketing technologies and virtual conferences to bridge the gap between growth companies and targeted investor audiences worldwide.This is an invite-only event, and registration is subject to approval. Interested participants should contact their ROTH representative for registration details.For more details, visit ROTH's B2i Digital Featured Conference page: https://b2idigital.com/7th-annual-roth-sustainability-virtual-event Submit registration request: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_109313/conference_home.html Confirmed Company List As of 12/2/24:• Acel Power• Aero Velocity• Americarb• Capacity Power Group• ChargeNet Stations• EasyStreet Systems• Electrical Grid Monitoring• Enersponse• Enevate• Enzinc• EPIC Star Energy• EVCS• Infravision• Ionblox• Kepsmart• Logical Buildings• ModuRack• Morelle Bikes• NevadaNano• Nevados• Plant Prefab• Powerfield Energy• Roth Capital Partners• Roundtrip EV• SkyCool Systems• SmartHelio• UbiQD• Ultion Technologies• UtilityAPI• Wynd Technologies, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of ROTH and does not represent ROTH in any capacity. Content posted on B2i Digital's website was provided and approved by respective companies or available in the public domain.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies and investor conferences to share a company's story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support their online and offline investor engagement efforts. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout ROTH Capital Partners, LLCROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com Investor Contact:ROTHIsabel Mattson-PainManaging Director, Chief Marketing Officerimattson-pain@roth.com

