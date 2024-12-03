PRIVV WINS 2024 ARIZONA INNOVATION CHALLENGE, RECEIVES $100,000 GRANT AWARD

PRIVV wins Innovation challenge

PRIVV wins the 2024 Arizona Innovation Challenge, securing a $100,000 grant to accelerate growth and innovation in capital project management.

This grant will help accelerate our growth and enable us to further develop our innovative solutions to solve the complex challenges faced by project owners in the construction industry.” — Ville Houttu

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRIVV, a leading project management software designed for large-scale construction project owners, has been awarded the 2024 Arizona Innovation Challenge (AIC) grant, securing a $100,000 award to support its growth and innovation. This prestigious award, granted by the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), recognizes the state’s most promising and innovative entrepreneurial ventures.The AIC is a highly competitive program aimed at identifying and supporting Arizona’s top startups. From hundreds of qualified applicants, PRIVV emerged as a standout in the 2024 cohort, showcasing its powerful, industry-specific software for managing capital projects in the construction sector.“We are incredibly proud to be selected as an awardee of the 2024 Arizona Innovation Challenge,” said Ville Houttu, CEO and Co-Founder of PRIVV. “This recognition reinforces the value and impact of the work we’re doing in capital project management. This grant will help accelerate our growth and enable us to further develop our innovative solutions to solve the complex challenges faced by project owners in the construction industry.”As part of the award, PRIVV will participate in the ACA’s Venture Scale program, a six-month initiative offering mentorship, coaching, and development opportunities. Through this program, PRIVV will gain access to expert-led workshops, networking events, and personalized coaching to support the company’s continued success.“We’re thrilled to participate in the Venture Scale program and to continue benefiting from Arizona's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem,” added Houttu. “The support from the ACA will be instrumental in helping us scale our platform to better serve our clients and the broader construction industry.”To mark this milestone, PRIVV is hosting a Housewarming and Anniversary Celebration on December 5, 2024, at the new office in Downtown Chandler. Partners, clients, and community members are invited to join in celebrating this accomplishment. Event details and RSVP.About PRIVV:PRIVV is a specialized project management software designed for large-scale construction project owners and owner representatives. This SaaS tool combines industry-specific knowledge with advanced tools to ensure capital projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards. PRIVV empowers project owners to stay focused on strategic goals while streamlining the management of complex construction projects. Visit www.privv.co for more information.

