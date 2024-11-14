Submit Release
PRIVV Named Finalist in 2024 Arizona Innovation Challenge

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRIVV, a leading project management software designed for large-scale construction project owners, has been selected as a finalist in the 2024 Arizona Innovation Challenge (AIC), a prestigious competition organized by the Arizona Commerce Authority. The AIC identifies and supports innovative companies in Arizona, providing awardees with up to $150,000 in grant funding to accelerate growth and scale their businesses.

“The 2024 AIC finalists represent exciting startups developing and scaling new innovations,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “This year’s finalists showcase Arizona’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and furthers our reputation as a premier destination for innovation. Congratulations to this year’s finalists for advancing to the final round of the competition."

Reflecting on this achievement, Ville Houttu, CEO and Co-Founder of PRIVV, commented, “Being named a finalist in the Arizona Innovation Challenge is a great recognition and validation of the importance of the problem we are solving. I'm grateful for the support of the team, our clients, and everyone who has helped us reach this important milestone in PRIVV’s journey to reshape capital project management.”

To mark this milestone, PRIVV is hosting a Housewarming and Anniversary Celebration on December 5, 2024, at the new office in Downtown Chandler. Partners, clients, and community members are invited to join in celebrating this accomplishment. Event details and RSVP.

About PRIVV:
PRIVV is a specialized project management software designed for large-scale construction project owners and owner representatives. This SaaS tool combines industry-specific knowledge with advanced tools to ensure capital projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards. PRIVV empowers project owners to stay focused on strategic goals while streamlining the management of complex construction projects. Visit www.privv.co for more information.

