Privv to Showcase Future Capital Project Management Solutions at SCUP 2024 Annual Conference

We are excited to show the higher education world what we have been working on during the last years. We believe our platform will enhance the management and execution of these critical projects.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privv, a leading SaaS provider in capital project management, is excited to announce its participation in the SCUP 2024 Annual Conference.
Held in Philadelphia, this prestigious event gathers higher education professionals from across the globe to explore integrated planning strategies and sustainable solutions.
The Society for College and University Planning (SCUP) is renowned for its dedication to fostering integrated planning in higher education. The annual conference is a cornerstone event that unites planners, architects, designers, and university professionals to share insights and best practices.
SCUP's commitment to addressing the complex challenges facing higher education today is evident through its diverse sessions and collaborative environment. As Ashley Hoolihan, SCUP North Central 2023 Regional Conference Chair, put it in Spaces4Learning, “SCUP provides a valuable opportunity to share research, knowledge, best practices, and lessons learned with hundreds of college and university professionals. It’s a great way to demonstrate commitment to building a solid future for higher education”.
Privv integrates industry expertise into a holistic solution that ensures projects adhere to budgets, schedules, and compliance standards. Ville Houttu, Privv’s Co-founder and CEO, emphasizes, “Privv is not another project management software; it's a comprehensive operating system that covers all tasks needed to successfully navigate the complexities of large capital improvement projects.”
“We are excited to show the higher education world what we have been working on during the last years. We believe our platform will significantly enhance the management and execution of these critical projects.”
For more information, visit www.privv.co.
