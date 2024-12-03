Bombora Appoints Big-Data Veteran Jim Butler as New Chief Technology Officer

Bombora

Transformative Technology Leader Joins B2B Data Pioneer

I’m continually impressed with Jim's ability to lead teams and mobilize industry stakeholders to build big things that redefine industry practices.” — Bombora CEO Mark Connon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bombora , the pioneer in B2B data solutions, announced the appointment of Dr. Jim Butler as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.Butler brings a wealth of experience building big-data driven solutions across a wide variety of industries including media and digital advertising, financial services, and real estate. Most recently, he served as the Chief Technology Officer of Stavvy, a company transforming real estate transactions through data and digital enablement. A veteran of technology and engineering leadership, Butler previously served as the CTO of HqO, Verizon Media’s Global Supply Platforms, Nexage, Matchmine, and eCredit.Throughout his career, Butler has excelled at catalyzing, scaling, and standardizing innovation to generate enterprise and ecosystem value. He was an essential member of the leadership team that grew Nexage, the mobile advertising exchange, ultimately selling it to Verizon/AOL. He was also instrumental in creating the industry standard OpenRTB, widely credited with driving the overall growth of mobile advertising and programmatic advertising.“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jim and following his career for some time,” said Bombora CEO Mark Connon. “I’m continually impressed with his ability to lead teams and mobilize industry stakeholders to build big things that redefine industry practices. We’re excited to see how he inspires and accelerates Bombora’s pioneering work in B2B data.”Butler’s demonstrated commitment to strengthening the engineering and technology community includes serving as the chairman of the Boston Technology Leadership Council for 20 years. In addition, he holds multiple patents in the areas of digital media brokerage and web service architecture.“Bombora’s one-of-a-kind B2B Data Cooperative is an incredible differentiating asset,” said Butler. “The sky is the limit on the data solutions that can be created and scaled and the value that can be returned to the B2B ecosystem as a whole. I’m thrilled to be joining this team.”This news appeared first on Adweek.com About BomboraThe true B2B data pioneer, Bombora connects the B2B ecosystem in a one-of-a-kind Data Coop of leading publishers, brand websites, and premium data providers. Leveraging advanced AI models, Bombora creates a holistic view of company research behavior enabling brands, agencies, and publishers to identify, understand, and reach their prospects and customers. Bombora provides a range of leading Intent, Identity, B2B Audience and Campaign Measurement solutions, making them accessible directly within almost every B2B MarTech, RevTech, SalesTech and AdTech solution.

