HR for Health and Unify Launch Partnership to Streamline HR Compliance and Tech Efficiency for Dental Practices

HR for Health and Unify unite to help dental practices thrive.

Collaboration Will Simplify HR Processes and Technology Management in Dental Offices

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the leader in HR compliance software for healthcare professionals, and Unify Dental, the exclusive single sign-on and password management solution built for dental practices, announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and compliance for dental professionals. This partnership will focus on educating dental offices on how to leverage HR compliance tools and single sign-on solutions to simplify daily operations.

Both HR for Health and Unify are dedicated to supporting dental practices in reducing administrative complexities and improving productivity. HR for Health offers automated, user-friendly solutions to keep dental offices compliant with HR regulations, helping team members remain engaged, and practices stay efficient. Unify optimizes workflows by consolidating application access, allowing dental professionals to manage the diverse software tools they need through one secure, simplified login.

Through this partnership, dental offices can expect a streamlined approach to handling HR compliance and tech management, helping teams focus on patient care without the hassle of disjointed systems or cumbersome processes.

Tanner Applegate, Founder & CEO of Unify Dental, shared, “With experience in managing dental service organizations, I understand how administrative inefficiencies can impact productivity and revenue. Unify’s platform, combined with HR for Health’s compliance expertise, provides a solution that keeps dental teams efficient, organized, and compliant.”

Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M, CEO & Co-Founder of HR for Health, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Our mission is to make HR simpler for dental practices. By partnering with Unify, we offer a solution that takes the stress out of HR and onboarding management, allowing teams to concentrate on what matters most – patient care.”

Together, HR for Health and Unify Dental are committed to empowering dental practices with the tools and support needed to thrive, bridging the gap between technology and HR compliance for greater operational ease.

About HR for Health

HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally-recognized authority on employment and labor law. To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance. Learn more at https://hrforhealth.com/.

About Unify

Unify is the only single sign-on and password management solution made for dental offices. We make life easier and more efficient for dental professionals with a platform that brings together all the different softwares, websites, and applications they need to function and thrive. Learn more at https://www.unify.dental/.

