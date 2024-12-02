Saskatchewan Municipalities Can Apply for Targeted Sector Support Funding

CANADA, December 2 - Released on December 2, 2024

Today, the latest intake period opens for the Targeted Sector Support (TSS) Initiative. This cost-shared grant program encourages municipalities to work together to build and grow Saskatchewan communities.

The TSS Initiative provides cost-shared grants to support municipalities partnering on projects that are intended to support more efficient and effective municipal service delivery, and enhanced governance and administrative capacity. The four funding streams are capacity building, regional cooperation and municipal corporate transition, relationship building and dispute resolution.

"Partnerships across Saskatchewan are critical to help our communities grow and thrive," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "The Targeted Sector Support Initiative allows municipal leaders across our province to find creative ways to work together and provide services to continue building strong and vibrant communities."

Successful projects can receive 75 per cent of eligible costs to the maximum amount of $100,000. Project applicants and their partners are responsible for the remaining 25 per cent of the eligible costs.

Annual funding of $1.5 million is available for the TSS Initiative. It is allocated through a portion of the Municipal Revenue Sharing program.

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) manages the TSS Initiative on behalf of the TSS Steering Committee. The TSS Steering Committee consists of representatives from SUMA, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), the Saskatchewan Association of Northern Communities (New North) and the Ministry of Government Relations.

"Through the TSS Initiative, communities can look to the future by finding ways to become more sustainable and resilient," SUMA President Randy Goulden said. "In the past, municipalities have used the opportunity to take on projects that improve zoning bylaws, promote regional cooperation, and conduct feasibility studies, and these are just a few examples. The collaborative nature of TSS is what makes it such a great program- it fosters strong community foundations, and SUMA is glad to be part of the initiative."

"Municipal revenue sharing is key to enhancing rural municipalities throughout Saskatchewan," SARM Acting President Bill Huber said. "SARM urges our members to apply for TSS funding and appreciates the province's dedication to providing this program."

Previously approved projects included training to enhance the governance skills of municipal officials, landfill feasibility studies, collaborative zoning bylaw updates, undertaking a municipal district study and combined asset management.

Interested municipalities can learn more and apply at:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/municipal-administration/funding-finances-and-asset-management/funding/targeted-sector-support-initiative.

Applications for this intake will be accepted from Monday, December 2, 2024, until Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

-30-

For more information, contact:

TSS Coordinator

Email: info@targetedsector.ca

Phone: 306-525-3727