New Recruitment Incentive for Medical Residents in High Demand Specialties

Medical residents training in Emergency Medicine, Anesthesia and Diagnostic Radiology programs are now eligible for a new financial incentive of up to $60,000.

The incentive of $30,000 per year is available to residents in their fourth and fifth years of residency training, with a two-year return-of-service commitment to work in Saskatchewan upon completion of their training.

"We are pleased to offer this incentive to improve retention levels of highly specialized physicians who train here in our province," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Ensuring that we have the necessary health care providers in place to deliver timely and specialized care to patients is a critical priority for our government. We are committed to supporting the health care system to meet these essential needs."

This incentive includes residents who had started in their fourth or fifth year of the residency program in July 2024.

The incentive will be administered through the Saskatchewan Health Authority, which is also administering the Rural Physician Incentive Program as well as other targeted specialist incentives.

"Every day I see the essential roles these medical specialists contribute to the care of our patients," Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Medical Officer Dr. Susan Shaw said. "Further investing in our medical residents helps us ensure physicians training in Saskatchewan will stay in Saskatchewan on completion of their training in Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology and Diagnostic Radiology. This is also beneficial to our educational partner institutions and most importantly, the people of Saskatchewan who count on receiving the right care at the right time from the right health care provider."

The estimated total cost of this new incentive is $1.1 million with the current seat allocation. There are currently 27 residents in their fourth or fifth year of training that are eligible for this incentive.

"We continue investing in existing and new initiatives to recruit and retain more specialists in high demand as part of our ambitious Health Human Resources Plan," Cockrill said. "These initiatives are showing success in reinforcing and stabilizing key areas of our health care system."

Medical residents benefiting from the new incentive of up to $60,000 may also be eligible for other targeted practice incentives following residency.

