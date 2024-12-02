PEI rural transit riders to see bus upgrades

CANADA, December 2 - In the coming weeks, larger motorcoach buses with more passenger capacity are being added to many rural transit routes.

The new buses that will be servicing many Transit PEI routes are more comfortable, featuring bathrooms and better seats. Starting in January, the Charlottetown to Three Rivers route will have a second daily run added to both the morning and afternoon commute to better meet demand on that route.

“It’s great to see such interest in our rural transit routes, with average ridership now about 650 one-way trips per week. This is an increase of nearly 35 per cent compared to 2023. Taking the bus, instead of driving a car, not only benefits the environment, but is also affordable thanks to Toonie transit and it now will be more comfortable for rural riders.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault

The provincial government has frozen public transit fares to ensure Islanders continue to have affordable, sustainable transportation options. With tip-to-tip bus routes running daily, affordable monthly passes, $2 fares, and free rides for k-12 students, riding the bus offers an easy alternative to driving. Monthly transit passes are also available for $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and post-secondary students. These rates will remain in place until March 31, 2025.

“PEI’s public transit provides Islanders with an economical alternative to driving their own vehicle,” said Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Having the Island-wide system in place gives those living in rural areas convenient connections to urban centers at a low cost. With affordable fares attracting higher ridership, we’re building a culture of sustainable transportation in our province.”

To find out more about the Island’s public transit system, view schedules, or book a bus trip, visit Transit PEI

Media contact:

Katie Cudmore

Department of Environment, Energy, and Climate Action

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca