Province launches new scholarship for Island students attending agriculture campus

CANADA, April 11 - Island students attending Dalhousie University Agricultural Campus will soon have access to more financial assistance.

Through the new R. Elmer MacDonald Agricultural Scholarship, the Provincial Government will provide PEI undergraduate students attending Dalhousie University Agricultural Campus with $1,500 in student financial support annually, to further enhance and foster development for PEI’s agriculture industry.

“We are completely focused on supporting our next generation of PEI farmers and future agriculture employees for the Island. This scholarship will help ease the financial burden of getting further education in agriculture which helps our industry in the long term, Agriculture is one of our primary economic drivers on PEI, and we see this as a proactive investment that can help sustain our industry for many years to come.” - Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson

Named after Order of Prince Edward Island recipient, and long-time leader in PEI’s agriculture industry, R. Elmer MacDonald, this new scholarship will aim to encourage more Island students to pursue an education and career in agriculture.

The scholarship honours and continues the legacy of R. Elmer MacDonald, by always striving for continued growth within PEI’s world-renowned agriculture industry, supporting Island communities through increased exposure to agriculture, and investing in the next generation of PEI farmers and agricultural workers.

To learn more, visit R. Elmer MacDonald Agricultural Scholarship.



